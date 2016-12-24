Listen Live
North Carolina prep athletes sing for sick classmate

By: Bob D'Angelo Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:
Photo Credit: Darrell Robinson

ARCHDALE, N.C. -  When the girls basketball team from Archdale-Trinity Middle School gets on a bus, it's normally to travel for a game. But on Tuesday night, the players boarded the bus, leaving Archdale to go caroling.

>> Read more trending stories

The eighth graders were riding the bus to sing for Kaleigh Moore, their friend and classmate, WGHP reported.

"The people in the community have stepped up and loved our family and showed so much support for us," said Leigh Moore, Kaleigh’s mother.

The 13-year-old has stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Leigh says Kaleigh isn't in school right now and is mainly homebound.

"She's out of the loop and missing all her friends," she told WGHP.

So instead, her friends came to her. Not only did the students come prepared to sing, they also had pooled their money to buy gifts for the family.

"We got a list of what they needed and what they wanted for Christmas and we just got them those things," student Isabelle Simmons told WGHP.

"If I was in that position, I know I would be really sad,” student Natalie Dodd said. “If I had a whole group of girls come bring me presents and come sing to me, I'd be really happy."

Head coach Austin Davis says the girls were looking for a way to give back and decided to help someone they already knew.

"I hope they're learning about life and the things that really matter," Davis told WGHP.

"Just keep praying for us,” Leigh Moore said. “The prayers mean more than anything."

