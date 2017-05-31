Nordic leaders troll President Trump

It is rare that world leaders troll each other on social media, but the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland and the other Nordic countries are not letting the opportunity to pass them up.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen (Denmark), Juha Sipila (Finland), Bjarni Benediktsson (Iceland), Erna Solberg (Norway) and Stefan Lofven (Sweden) were photographed putting their own spin on the now-infamous orb photo from last week’s summit to combat extremist ideology, substituting a soccer ball for the glowing globe, Time reported.

And the five world leaders were not pulling punches and hiding the intent of the photo, saying that they didn’t know what the other leaders were thinking when they put their hands on the glowing globe, The Guardian reported.

The Nordic prime ministers were meeting to discuss a a partnership between their countries.

