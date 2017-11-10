This week, weather officials announced that the La Nina climate pattern has arrived.

If you are not sure how to react to that news, you are not alone.



Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday a weak La Nina has formed and is expected to stick around for several months.



La Nina is a natural cooling of parts of the Pacific, and the phenomenon is a major factor in weather around the world as we move into late fall, through winter and into spring.



Here’s what the return of La Nina means.



How is it formed?



According to National Geographic, La Nina is formed “by a build-up of cooler-than-normal waters in the tropical Pacific, the area of the Pacific Ocean between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. Unusually strong, eastward-moving trade winds and ocean currents bring this cold water to the surface, a process known as “upwelling.”



What does “La Nina” mean?



La Nina means “the little girl”

La Nina’s full name is El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO)



It is the counterpart of El Nino – a pattern that warms waters in the Pacific



What happens in La Nina years?

