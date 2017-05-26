NFL player keeps side job helping others

A football player who was once drafted by the Atlanta Falcons is making a difference off the field.

Bernard Reedy spends his spare time picking up people who cannot drive in the Tampa, Florida, area.

Reedy began working for Care Ride eight hours a day, five days a week, in 2015 after he was waived by the Falcons.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver still works there when he is not practicing or playing.

Reedy said he loves helping and meeting people.

"I’m just blessed. This kept me above water when I was unemployed, so I felt like why would I stop when I get a job again?” Reedy said.

Reedy went home to St. Petersburg after the Falcons cut him

He took the Care Ride job to pay the bills and was later signed by the Buccaneers.