National
NFL player keeps side job helping others
Photo Credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 08: Bernard Reedy #89 of the Atlanta Falcons runs after a catch in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at the Georgia Dome on August 8, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

By: Nicole Emmett, WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

A football player who was once drafted by the Atlanta Falcons is making a difference off the field.

Bernard Reedy spends his spare time picking up people who cannot drive in the Tampa, Florida, area.

Reedy began working for Care Ride eight hours a day, five days a week, in 2015 after he was waived by the Falcons.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver still works there when he is not practicing or playing.

Reedy said he loves helping and meeting people.

"I’m just blessed. This kept me above water when I was unemployed, so I felt like why would I stop when I get a job again?” Reedy said.

Reedy went home to St. Petersburg after the Falcons cut him

He took the Care Ride job to pay the bills and was later signed by the Buccaneers.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Naked man caught on camera stealing $25,000 swan sculpture in Lakeland
    Naked man caught on camera stealing $25,000 swan sculpture in Lakeland
    The Polk County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Thursday in an effort to help track down a $25,000 swan sculpture stolen by a naked man in Lakeland. The man was caught on surveillance camera squeezing through a gap in the fence at Lakeland Cold Storage just before 5 a.m. Friday.  He was naked and carrying a 5-gallon bucket, the video shows.  A short time later, a 2015 Ford F150 pickup truck loaded with a black and white-checked swan sculpture, can be seen driving from the business.  “The truck was later recovered in Hillsborough County, sans swan,” the PCSO said on Facebook. (News 96.5 WDBO app users can click here to watch the video.) The naked man was also identified by deputies, but his name was not released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were confident that someone has seen the large missing swan statue. “It’s got to be hard to hide one of these,” the office said on Facebook. “Someone has seen it.” While the truck has been found and the suspect identified, the swan remains missing and investigators hoped the public would help track it down. “So, we have a naked man, a bucket and a very expensive and very large stolen swan,” the PCSO said on Facebook. “We know who the man is and we have the truck back. But have you seen the missing swan? Call us.” Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen swan is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-577-1600 or 863-298-6200.
  • Happy deer frolics in long awaited Florida rain
    Happy deer frolics in long awaited Florida rain
    Florida is in the grips of a record-setting drought.  Meteorologists say central Florida is off to its driest start since record keeping began in the 1890’s. Much of the peninsula got some relief this week as rain finally entered the forecast this week.  Central Florida got rain Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but meteorologists say we need a lot more in order to end the drought. Wildlife throughout the state is behaving unusually because of the drought.  Many animals are searching desperately for water. On Thursday, rain moved through the southwest part of the state.  The Florida Panther Wildlife Refuge posted video of a very happy deer dancing in the rain. The video is sure to make your day, even if it’s just a video of rain. >>WATCH THE DANCING DEER BY CLICKING HERE
  • Greg Gianforte wins special election in Montana
    Greg Gianforte wins special election in Montana
    Republican Greg Gianforte won the special election for Montana's open U.S. House seat Thursday night and apologized to the reporter who accused the Republican of “body-slamming” him, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news  With 84 percent of precincts reporting, Gianforte had earned 50.8 percent of the vote to lead Democrat Rob Quist, who polled 43.8 percent, CNN reported, citing Edison Research. In his acceptance speech, Gianforte apologized by name to Ben Jacobs, the Guardian reporter who made the accusation after an altercation on Wednesday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's office later charged Gianforte with misdemeanor assault, CNN reported. 'When you make a mistake, you have to own up to it,' Gianforte told his supporters at his election night rally in Bozeman. 'That's the Montana way.' Saying he was 'not proud' of his behavior, he added, 'I should not have responded the way I did. For that I'm sorry. I should not have treated that reporter that way, and for that I'm sorry, Mr. Ben Jacobs.' Members of the supportive crowd shouted, 'You're forgiven.' Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, was considered the favorite heading into Thursday’s election to fill the seat once held by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, but his scuffle with Jacobs raised questions about the outcome. Democrats had hoped Quist, a Montana folk singer and first-time candidate, could have capitalized on a wave of activism following President Donald Trump's election.
  • Silicon Valley startup now offering special hurricane insurance in Florida
    Silicon Valley startup now offering special hurricane insurance in Florida
    The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1st. For Floridians, hurricane season can bring months of anxiety over if/when the next hurricane will hit.   But there is a new form of insurance available to give homeowners peace of mind.   It’s called parametric insurance and a Silicon Valley startup is offering coverage in Florida only. Assured Risk Cover is now selling a product they call Storm Peace. Company spokesman John Novaria says it’s basically a form of supplemental insurance.  He calls it a homeowner’s version of AFLAC.  The money can be used to buy a generator or make repairs immediately after the storm.  “It pays out, right away, after the storm.  There’s no claims process, so there’s no hassle,” said Novaria. Your deductible and pay out are calculated based on where you live and the likelihood a storm will hit.  Your pay out is calculated based on the location of your home in relation to the path of the storm and the strength of the system.
  • Memorial Day 2017: Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohls and others deals  and sales
    Memorial Day 2017: Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohls and others deals  and sales
    Memorial Day, the day set aside to honor those who died in military service to the United States, is Monday. The practice of taking a day to honor the war dead began after the Civil War. More than 100 years later, “Decoration Day” became an official federal holiday known as Memorial Day in 1971. The day also marks the unofficial start of summer, and retailers are offering those first summer sales.  Memorial Day ads Here are links to some in-store and online retail ads. (Click on the store name to see the ads and their expiration dates). Amazon.com Belk Best Buy Big Lots Home Depot J.C. Penney Kmart Kohl’s Lowes Macy's Michael's Rooms to Go Sam's Club Sears Starbucks Stein Mart Target Walmart Good deals Here are a few deals available to shoppers during the Memorial Day weekend: Amazon - Up to 70 percent off select items Best Buy - Up to 50 percent off phone cases and screen protectors  Bed Bath and Beyond – 20 percent off one item in-store Columbia – 25 percent off select items Dick’s - Up to 50 percent off select outdoor equipment Gymboree - Entire store is $12.99 and under Home Depot - Up to 15 percent off grills and smokers JCPenney -- Take 40 percent off appliances Kmart – Up to 50 percent off select patio furniture, plus other deals Kohls - 12' x 30 Steel Pro Pool - $149.99  Lowe's - 30 percent off appliances Macy's – 20 percent off Memorial Day sale, plus free shipping at $49 Old Navy - Up to 50 percent off tees, shorts and active wear Pier 1 Imports - Desk chairs on sale - $44.98 Rack Room -- Buy one, get one free for sandals Sam’s Club - Night Therapy 12' Classic Green Tea memory foam full mattress and bi-fold box springs. - $299 w/free shipping Sears -- Up to 40 percent off appliances  Target - Stok Drum Charcoal Grill - $99 Walmart - Costway 4 PC Patio Rattan Wicker Chair Sofa Table Set - $199.98 
