Ex-NFL player James Hardy discovered dead in Indiana river

The body of former NFL player and Buffalo Bills wide receiver James Hardy was found Wednesday in an Indiana river, according to the Allen County Coroner’s office.

Hardy, 31, who was born in Fort Wayne and played college football at the University of Indiana, was found Wednesday afternoon in the Maumee River.

There’s no word on a cause of death.

“Everything is still under investigation,” coroner’s office investigator Rebecca Stuttle told USA Today.

Hardy, a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft, played for the Bills from 2008-2009, but was let go before his third season with the team after tearing his ACL. He also briefly spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, but never played a regular-season game with the team.

Our support is with the Hardy family after the passing of former Bills WR James Hardy. pic.twitter.com/4ZgLDUwyPA — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) June 8, 2017

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of James Hardy today. We send our condolences to the Hardy family as they deal with this tragic loss,” the Bills said in a statement on Twitter.

Hardy was arrested in 2014 for attacking several police officers, but was found mentally incompetent to stand trial. He was ordered into a state hospital for treatment, according to news reports.