Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 79
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Broken Clouds
H 79° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 79° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 79° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Afternoon
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 86° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Ex-NFL player James Hardy discovered dead in Indiana river
Close

Ex-NFL player James Hardy discovered dead in Indiana river

Ex-NFL player James Hardy discovered dead in Indiana river
Photo Credit: Handout/Getty Images
In this 2010 NFL photo, James Hardy was still with the Buffalo Bills. Hardy’s body was found in the Maumee River in Indiana Wednesday afternoon. There’s no word, yet, on a cause of death.

Ex-NFL player James Hardy discovered dead in Indiana river

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Handout/Getty Images

The body of former NFL player and Buffalo Bills wide receiver James Hardy was found Wednesday in an Indiana river, according to the Allen County Coroner’s office.

Hardy, 31, who was born in Fort Wayne and played college football at the University of Indiana, was found Wednesday afternoon in the Maumee River.

There’s no word on a cause of death.

>> Read more trending news

“Everything is still under investigation,” coroner’s office investigator Rebecca Stuttle told USA Today.

Hardy, a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft, played for the Bills from 2008-2009, but was let go before his third season with the team after tearing his ACL. He also briefly spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, but never played a regular-season game with the team.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of James Hardy today. We send our condolences to the Hardy family as they deal with this tragic loss,” the Bills said in a statement on Twitter.

>> Related: Former UGA football player, woman, child killed in house fire

Hardy was arrested in 2014 for attacking several police officers, but was found mentally incompetent to stand trial. He was ordered into a state hospital for treatment, according to news reports.

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • At least one dead, dozens injured in church bus crash in Georgia
    At least one dead, dozens injured in church bus crash in Georgia
    At least one person died and nearly two dozen others were injured in a crash involving a church bus and a car in south Fulton County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news Officers say the bus overturned and landed on a car. At least 21 people were treated on the scene and nine have been taken to the hospital. Two people are in critical condition. The road is shut down in both directions. The bus from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. was carrying a church youth group. At least 21 people were treated on the scene and nine have been taken to the hospital. A medical helicopter landed to airlift victims to hospitals but left without picking anyone up. The church posted on its Facebook page about the crash. 'PRAY! One of the buses with the student ministry mission had an accident on the way to the Atlanta airport. Several serious injuries. Please pray for those injured and parents as they travel to Atlanta,' the post said.
  • Ex-NFL player James Hardy discovered dead in Indiana river
    Ex-NFL player James Hardy discovered dead in Indiana river
    The body of former NFL player and Buffalo Bills wide receiver James Hardy was found Wednesday in an Indiana river, according to the Allen County Coroner’s office. Hardy, 31, who was born in Fort Wayne and played college football at the University of Indiana, was found Wednesday afternoon in the Maumee River. There’s no word on a cause of death. >> Read more trending news “Everything is still under investigation,” coroner’s office investigator Rebecca Stuttle told USA Today. Hardy, a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft, played for the Bills from 2008-2009, but was let go before his third season with the team after tearing his ACL. He also briefly spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, but never played a regular-season game with the team. “We are saddened to learn of the passing of James Hardy today. We send our condolences to the Hardy family as they deal with this tragic loss,” the Bills said in a statement on Twitter. >> Related: Former UGA football player, woman, child killed in house fire Hardy was arrested in 2014 for attacking several police officers, but was found mentally incompetent to stand trial. He was ordered into a state hospital for treatment, according to news reports.  
  • Cold case murder could end just blocks away from victim’s family 28 years later
    Cold case murder could end just blocks away from victim’s family 28 years later
    Investigators in central Pennsylvania believe a 28-year-old cold case may end at a home just blocks away from the victim's family. >> Read more trending news Police in Sunbury spent hours digging in a wall inside a home after they got a tip that Barbara Miller's body may be entombed in concrete in the basement. Investigators got the tip after the police chief posted the case on Facebook. Miller disappeared in July of 1989 when she was 30 years old. The family said they had an idea there was a break in the case, but had no idea how close the crime scene might be to their home. “We're ready. We're ready as we can be,” said Lynne Miller, a family member.  'We have looked in so many places only to find out she's buried less than 2 miles from here,” Miller said. >> Related: Search for missing Ohio woman leads investigator’s to boyfriend’s backyard The home belonged to the sister of Barbara Miller's ex-boyfriend, former Sunbury police detective Mike Egan. Police say he is the prime suspect in the case.  
  • Comey testimony: Some of the best SFW reactions on Twitter
    Comey testimony: Some of the best SFW reactions on Twitter
    People nationwide dropped what they were doing Thursday to watch former FBI director James Comey’s congressional testimony on the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in November’s presidential election and his conversations with President Donald Trump. >> Read more trending news On Twitter, #ComeyDay started trending early. As the 2 1/2 hour testimony got underway, users marveled over President Donald Trump’s lack of Twitter commentary and shared confusion over U.S. Sen. John McCain’s line of questioning, which focused on the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. Here are the best tweets from Thursday:
  • Naked man charged after damaging Marion Co. Sheriff’s vehicle
    Naked man charged after damaging Marion Co. Sheriff’s vehicle
    We are not sure why he wasn’t wearing any clothing, but a young Marion County man was arrested after being spotted walking along U.S. 441 Wednesday, apparently trying to flee an accident scene. “You are absolutely naked my man.. not normal,” said the arresting deputy. Andrew Humphries, who turns 19 this month, was charged with criminal mischief and for the damage to the inside of the patrol car. He kicked the rear door and tried to damage the cage between the front and rear seats. The PG version of the arrest, captured by the deputy’s dashcam is available below. Deputies said the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that Humphries was originally involved in.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.