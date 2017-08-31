Newborn 'miracle child' found in gym bag at clinic

Doctors say a newborn left outside a clinic in a gym bag in Chamblee, Georgia, is a “miracle child.”

Chamblee police said a cleaning crew found the infant in a blue canvas gym bag outside the Family Medical Clinic on Buford Highway shortly after midnight.

The boy still had the umbilical cord attached and was placed on top of a lab collection box in the entryway of the location.

Through surveillance video and witness interviews, police determined the infant was left outside in front of the business in the early morning hours Wednesday. At some point during the day, the bag was brought inside by staff members who thought the bag belonged to a patient but the staff members did not open the bag.

The infant remained in the gym bag all day without any nourishment or attention.

The infant was taken to Scottish Rite Hospital.

The boy weighed just under 5 pounds and appeared not to be full term. Based on the initial timeline of the incident, the medical staff considers the infant boy a miracle child.

The Department of Family and Children Services was contacted and responded to the hospital where they took custody of the infant.