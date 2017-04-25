New campaign will focus on the right time to turn car seats around

Most parents turn their child’s car seat facing forward too early, according to a new study by baby brand Chicco. The study shows that 72 percent of parents say they are uncomfortable talking to other parents about keeping their children riding in a rear-facing position, USA Today reported.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says all infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing seat until they are at least 2 or until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by their car safety seat manufacturer, USA Today reported. The CDC reports that 59 percent of car seats are misused in a way that could reduce effectiveness.
On Monday, Chicco launched TurnAfter2, a website aimed at spreading car seat safety information and celebrating those who follow the AAP guidelines.
In a C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health conducted in 2011, 73 percent of parents reported turning their child forward-facing before age 2. More recent studies show lower percentages, but some still report nearly 25 percent of those polled switched too early, USA Today reported.
Daphne Oz, celebrity ambassador for TurnAfter2, said that while parents receive advice on many child-raising issues, they are often left to guess what is best for their children.
“It’s not that scolding, mommy-shaming nonsense,” Oz told USA Today. “We can and should be each other’s resources especially if you see something that puts a child in harm’s way. This is a way for you not to be the bad guy.”
To participate, parents can share photos on social media using the hashtag #TurnAfter2.
