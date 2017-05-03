Listen Live
National
Neighbors complain after Disney World tests fireworks show late into night
Neighbors complain after Disney World tests fireworks show late into night

Neighbors complain after Disney World tests fireworks show late into night
Photo Credit: Brazil Photo Press/CON/LatinContent/Getty Images
ORLANDO, US - JANUARY 20: Fireworks explode over the Cinderella Castle at The Magic Kingdom, part of Disney World on January 20, 2017 in Orlando, Florida, US. (Photo: Vanessa Carvalho/Brazil Press Photo/LatinContent/Getty Images)

Neighbors complain after Disney World tests fireworks show late into night

By: WFTV.com
Photo Credit: Brazil Photo Press/CON/LatinContent/Getty Images

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -  Disney World and fireworks go hand in hand, and the Wishes show at Magic Kingdom is something that visitors and neighbors, such as Lynda Salerno, know well.

“It’s part of Disney. That’s why I moved here, to be part of it,” she said.

But late Tuesday night, the booms went on and on, all the way into Wednesday morning.

“Yeah, you know, it’s kind of crazy. First you hear the ‘pow, pow, pow,' then you know it’s the fireworks,” said Charles Loachmin.

Warning signs were posted at the parks and pamphlets were distributed to let guests know that a new fireworks show would be tested from 11:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Residents in the area said it went even later into the morning.

Some took to social media to share their annoyance, including one post that read: “Somebody needs to teach the rat how to tell time. It’s 1:30 now.”

Disney’s website shows that the new show will be called “Happily Ever After.”

Loachmin said he normally loves seeing the shows from his backyard, but this time, the timing was too much.

“During the nighttime, especially early that morning, it’s kind of crazy,” he said. 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  •  Brevard County zoo welcomes new Giraffe
     Brevard County zoo welcomes new Giraffe
    It's a boy!  Brevard Zoo officials announced Wednesday that a baby giraffe was born last week and he's already 6-foot-2 and weighs 160 pounds. Johari, a 17-year-old giraffe, gave birth to the calf Tuesday morning,  it’s Johari’s eighth calf and her fifth male. Rafiki, 18, is the father of the giraffe.   The calf, which has not yet been named, brings the zoo's total to eight. Seven of the giraffes belong to the Masai subspecies, which is native to Tanzania and southern Kenya. Poaching, disease and habitat pose significant threats to giraffes in the wild.
  • Pulse nightclub owner to unveil plans for permanent memorial
    Pulse nightclub owner to unveil plans for permanent memorial
    The posters and photos outside of Pulse nightclub may soon be moving for a permanent memorial to the 49 people killed at the nightclub. Pulse owner, Barbara Poma, announced that she will unveil plans for the memorial at 9 a.m. Thursday to honor the victims of the June 12th attack. Originally, Poma agreed to sell the club to the city of Orlando, but changed her mind in December. Money to build the memorial was raised via the One Pulse Foundation.
  • Playboy playmate under fire for posing nude on sacred New Zealand volcano
    Playboy playmate under fire for posing nude on sacred New Zealand volcano
    A Playboy model is taking heat for posing nude on a sacred volcano in New Zealand. Playmate Jaylene Cook, 25, climbed to the top of Mount Taranaki last week with her photographer boyfriend and posed for photos in the buff. >> Read more trending news Cook, who is from New Zealand, told the Taraniki Daily News that she didn’t think she did anything wrong, but the Maori tribe and others said the act “disrespected the mountain.” “It’s culturally insensitive and not what I would expect someone to do on the summit of Mt. Taranaki,” Stratford mayor Neil Volzke told the paper. He said he doesn’t believe the pictures, which are posted on Cook’s Instagram account, are “offensive or obscene,” but that it was inappropriate because of how important the volcano is to the tribe. The top of the mountain is a sacred place to the New Zealand Maori. “It’s like someone went into St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican and took a nude photo,” Maori tribe spokesman Dennis Ngawhare told the BBC. The mountain itself is seen as an ancestor to the tribe because it’s considered the burial ground of the tribe’s ancestors, the BBC reported.
  • Mark Hamill dresses up as Darth Vader, pranks Star Wars fans
    Mark Hamill dresses up as Darth Vader, pranks Star Wars fans
    Nobody would doubt Mark Hamill does  a really good Darth Vader, but now there is proof. The ﻿Star Wars star surprised a few superfans who thought they were re-creating various scenes from the original trilogy that would be part of a video for the anniversary.  Obviously, all of the people were pleasantly surprised when Hamill reveals himself. By the way, the prank was done in the name of charity: an ongoing Omaze campaign in partnership with Lucasfilm and Star Wars: Force for change, celebrating the 40th anniversary of ﻿A New Hope. ﻿Watch the video below (digital users CLICK HERE):
  • Father of 7 dragged to death in iPhone robbery, 3 teenage girls charged with homicide
    Father of 7 dragged to death in iPhone robbery, 3 teenage girls charged with homicide
    An Illinois father of seven children was dragged to death last month after he met with a group of teenage girls to sell them an iPhone 6.  Trinidad Javier Bueno-Sanchez, 43, of North Chicago, died of head trauma he suffered in the April 24 incident, according to the Round Lake Beach Police Department. Courtney Sherman, 18, and two 17-year-old girls have been charged with reckless homicide and robbery.  Police said Bueno-Sanchez met the suspects, along with two 16-year-old girls, in a grocery store parking lot in Round Lake Beach after the girls expressed an interest in an iPhone he had for sale on the OfferUp cellphone app. ABC 7 in Chicago reported that Bueno-Sanchez and the girl to whom he spoke on the phone agreed on a price of $450.  Bueno-Sanchez took the proper precautions in the online interaction, Round Lake Beach police Chief Michael Scott told the news station.  “He met with them at the front door, he took what I call necessary precautions: doing this during daylight, in a well-populated area in front of the business,” Scott said.  Bueno-Sanchez handed the phone to Sherman, who was the front passenger, so she could look at it, and she handed him an envelope of money. He soon realized, however, that the envelope contained much less than the agreed-upon price.  When he leaned into the vehicle to point out the discrepancy, the 17-year-old girl behind the wheel hit the gas and began dragging Bueno-Sanchez, police said. He eventually became disentangled from the vehicle and struck his head on the pavement of the parking lot.  Bueno-Sanchez, who was conscious when officers arrived, was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later. He left behind his wife, their children and four grandchildren.  >> Read more trending stories Family and friends described him as a good father who was always there for his children.  “He was there for everything,” his daughter, Lily Olmos, told ABC 7. “Band concerts, any type of concerts. He took us to prom, he picked us up from prom. He just did everything for us. He never said no. He was always there for all seven of us. “He was such a good person. He didn’t deserve any of this.”  Family friend Tina Rompala told the news station that it was hard to imagine Bueno-Sanchez dying over a cellphone, and at the hands of teenage girls. Rompala has started a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for his medical expenses and funeral, which is set for Thursday.   “This has been a very traumatic experience for the whole family, and I just want to try and make it a little easier,” wrote Rompala, a teacher who taught two of Bueno-Sanchez’s daughters. As of Wednesday afternoon, the page had raised nearly $7,000 of its $20,000 goal.  Sherman is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond at the Lake County Jail. The two 17-year-olds are being held in juvenile detention. 
