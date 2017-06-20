If this is not the best story of the day, we don't know what is!

A group of neighborhood kids in Memphis used a good old-fashioned lemonade stand to raise close to $1,000 for a disabled veteran in their neighborhood.

With the help of parents, the lemonade stand was advertised on Nextdoor.

Veteran Lorenzo Rhynes was also at the stand to meet with people who bought lemonade.

The more than $800 raised will be used for home repairs, a new garage door, and a walk in shower for Rhynes' wheelchair.

Rhynes suffers from Cerebellar Degeneration and Macular Degeneration.

Over the years Rhynes has gone from walking with a cane, to a walker for 10 years, to now being confined to a wheelchair.

His biggest challenge is getting to doctor's appointments which are a 30-45 minute drive. He relies on friends to help him with rides.

The neighborhood said they are bonding together now to make grocery deliveries and appointments much easier for him to get to.