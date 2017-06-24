Nebraska mom begs thieves to return Porsche tires used for memorial

A Nebraska woman is making an appeal to thieves who stole the Porsche tires she had built as a memorial to her late son.

Angel Pike and her son Ben built the memorial in April to honor Mike Pike, who died in his sleep four years ago, KETV reported.

The stone in Pike’s front yard in Omaha reads “Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same; but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again.”

The chain reference is ironic since all that is left of the memorial are the chains that connected the tires, Pike told KETV.

The memorial is even more poignant now since Ben drowned earlier this month in nearby Lake Cunningham.

“I miss my boys so much and I just feel like our little chain is broken,” Angel Pike told KETV. “We built this memorial and we had (Mike’s) Porsche rims and tires around two that didn’t have any (rims), and so I planted plants in here.”

The memorial became a sanctuary, but that was shattered one week after Ben’s death after thieves struck.

“I was just numb,” Angel Pike said. “I just yelled and said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’ you know. You take one son, then you took my other son and now you took my memorial.”

Pike filed a report with Omaha police, but she said she would simply like the tires returned, no questions asked.

“I just want my memorial back so I can build on it for Ben, too,” she told KETV. “Just bring my memorial back.”

Omaha mother begs thieves to return tires that made up memorial for late sons https://t.co/S7yeNp4GRF pic.twitter.com/nlKVcCetF1 — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) June 24, 2017