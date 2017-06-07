Listen Live
National
NBA Finals 2017: What time, what channel, is it live streamed; who is in the lead?
Close

NBA Finals 2017: What time, what channel, is it live streamed; who is in the lead?

NBA Finals 2017: What time, what channel, is it live streamed; who is in the lead?
Photo Credit: Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Basketball: NBA Finals: Aerial view of Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James (23) in action vs Golden State Warriors Draymond Green (23) at Oracle Arena. Game 2. Oakland, CA 6/4/2017 CREDIT: Greg Nelson (Photo by Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: SI892 TK1 )

NBA Finals 2017: What time, what channel, is it live streamed; who is in the lead?

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors won the first two NBA Finals playoff games, but on Wednesday, they are heading to Cleveland and a home court advantage for the Cavaliers.

Behind the play of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the Warriors have been impressive, beating Cleveland 113 to 91 in the first game, and 132-113 in Game 2. 

Can Cavs star LeBron James pull out a victory at home? Tune in to see.

Here’s what you need to know about Wednesday’s game. 

What time is the game?

The game begins at 9 p.m. ET

Where is it being played?

The Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio.

What channel is it on?

ABC is airing the series 

Where can I watch the live stream?

WatchESPN

When are the rest of the games? (all times are Eastern)

Friday, June 9: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

(If needed) - Monday, June 12: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

(If needed) Thursday, June 15: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

(If needed) Sunday, June 18: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

