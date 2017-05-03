MUST SEE: Snake clings to side mirror of moving car

A Gaston County woman sent WSOC.com video of a black snake clinging to the side mirror of a car she was riding in.

Kecha Rendleman Robinson‎, who is a teacher in Gaston County, was sitting in the passenger seat when she started filming the snake as it slithered around on the mirror.

The driver of the car stopped, and the snake slithered down the window, down the door and onto the ground.

The snake reappears on camera a few seconds later and slithers into the grass nearby.