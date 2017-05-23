Listen Live
NFL owners move Super Bowl to Tampa in ‘21 

National
Musicians offer support for Ariana Grande, people of Manchester on social media
Musicians offer support for Ariana Grande, people of Manchester on social media

Musicians offer support for Ariana Grande, people of Manchester on social media
Ariana Grande performs on stage during the "Dangerous Woman" Tour Opener at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
People have been praying and sending positive thoughts to Manchester since Monday night.

>> Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now 

Shortly after explosions were set off at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, people started sharing their support for the victims and Grande on social media. Her fellow music industry professionals and celebrities, including Cher, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Selena Gomez, quickly took to their platforms to offer words of heartbreak and support.

>> Read more trending news

Authorities confirm preliminarily that at least 22 are dead and at least 50 people were injured. According to Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, the explosion occurred around 10:33 p.m. local time as the concert was wrapping up.

>> Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England

“The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity,” Hopkins said, according to People magazine.

>> Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Fossils challenge theory humans split from apes in Africa
    Fossils challenge theory humans split from apes in Africa
    Two very ancient fossils are leading some scientists to believe the birthplace of humankind may be Europe and not Africa. For decades, scientists have assumed humans and apes diverged between 5 to 7 million years ago from Africa.  The oldest known hominin was thought to be ﻿Sahelanthropus, which lived 6 to 7 million years ago in Chad, Africa. But now analyses of a fossilized tooth found in Bulgaria and a lower jawbone found in Greece have led to the discovery of a creature known as ﻿Graecopithecus freybergi, nicknamed “El Graeco.”   El Graeco is an ape-like creature that roamed Bulgaria 7.2 million years ago and could be the oldest known member of the human lineage that began after a split from the branch that led to chimpanzees, our closest cousins. The discovery challenges the assumption by many scientists that humans and apes split in the eastern Mediterranean and not Africa. More details can be learned from the findings published in the journal PLOS ONE.
  • Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    An explosion was reported near Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester police said early Tuesday that at least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the incident, which they believe was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Children were among the dead. >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion around 10:35 p.m. local time. >> Related: Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England
  • Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    A deadly blast after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night at England's Manchester Arena has killed at least 22 people and injured 59 others, police said. Here's what we know so far:  >> Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester 1. The explosion happened after Grande had left the stage and concertgoers were leaving. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion near the exit about 10:30 p.m. local time, The Associated Press reported. “A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone, and we were all trying to flee the arena,” Majid Khan, 22, told the AP. “It was one bang, and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.” 2. Police believe that the incident was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Fox News reported that the man, who died at the scene, 'detonated an improvised explosive device,' according to authorities. Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the concert attack and are continue to investigate whether the suicide bomber had any accomplices, the AP reported. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the AP reported. >> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England 3. Children were among the dead, police said. Meanwhile, families were searching for loved ones who attended the concert. >> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims 4. Grande said she was 'broken' over the news. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words,' tweeted the pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. >> See the tweet here >> Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. >> Read more trending news 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.' >> See the post here 5. President Donald Trump called those behind the attack 'losers.' 'So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said Tuesday in Bethlehem. “I won’t call (the attackers) monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are, they’re losers.” >> Watch his remarks here British Prime Minister Theresa May called the apparent attack “the worst ever to hit the north of England.” “It is now beyond doubt the people of Manchester have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack,” she said. She added that authorities know the name of the suspected perpetrator but will not reveal his identity yet.
  • Nelson: Amtrak’s Florida service to end under Trump plan
    Nelson: Amtrak’s Florida service to end under Trump plan
    It could be the end of the line for Amtrak in Florida. Senator Bill Nelson complains that President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would eliminate all Amtrak service in the state.  “This just doesn’t make sense,” said the Democrat. “Eliminating Amtrak service in Florida not only affects the nearly one million Floridians who ride the train each year, it would have a real impact on our tourism-driven economy by making it harder for folks to come visit our state.” According to Nelson’s office, the budget would end Amtrak’s long distance routes in Florida, including: • The Auto train, which runs daily from Lorton, VA to Sanford, FL;  • The Silver Meteor, which runs daily from Miami to Orlando to New York; and  • The Silver Star, which runs daily from Miami to Tampa to Orlando to New York. Nelson’s office reports that more than 950,000 people rode Amtrak in Florida during the last fiscal year,.
  • Search for missing Ohio women leads investigators to boyfriend’s backyard
    Search for missing Ohio women leads investigators to boyfriend’s backyard
    Ohio authorities are digging in a backyard at a home in metro Dayton, searching for a woman who disappeared in 2010. Cold case investigators believe Nikki Lyn Forrest, 19, may be buried in the back of a home in Troy where she once lived with her boyfriend. >> Read more trending news “We’re digging,” Troy police Detective Captain Jeff Kunkleman said. “We have information that at the time close to her disappearance she was at this residence.”  Forrest’s aunt and uncle, Dan and Mickey Langston, of Troy, were at the home as the search for Forrest or clues in her disappearance continued Tuesday. “I hope she is preferably found alive and comes home, or if she’s not living I would like them to find her and give her a proper burial and service,” Mickey Langston said. Kunkleman said Tuesday’s search was prompted by new information Dayton cold case investigators received from new interviews and re-interviews of people. Kunkleman said the backyard search was focused on an area that would have been below a shed. He said “human remain,” or cadaver dogs helped to narrow down the search. Kunkleman also said the current property owner has been cooperating. “We want to bring some closure to the family if we can,” Kunkleman said. “If we don’t find her we want to eliminate this residence as a possibility.” Mickey Langston said her niece was an upbeat and carefree person.  “She had a lot of boyfriends and she was just looking for love and that’s what I’m afraid led to all this,” Langston said. Forrest was four months pregnant when she disappeared in June of 2010. Read more here.
