INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Miley Cyrus brought the glam and talent back to the MTV VMAs.
On Sunday night, Cyrus, who has been a troublemaker in VMAs of yesteryear, put the twerking away and gave fans the raw talent they had been missing.
Singing her original tune, “Younger Now,” Cyrus belted it out in a chic hot pink short jumpsuit and matching coordinating retro sunglasses. Fans were absolutely loving her use of both young and old background dancers as she pranced around the stage.
Cyrus hit every note and reminded everyone that she truly is a talented singer. In the middle of the performance, she did a quick costume change into a poodle skirt as her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, rocked on from the audience.
Ahead of the performance, Cyrus poked fun at her previous VMAs appearance with a photo of herself twerking with Robin Thicke.
“Sorry Dad…. I’ll be good tonight I promise … @vmas,” she wrote.
Sorry Dad.... I'll be good tonight I promise ... @vmas pic.twitter.com/QZWOfSfNg5— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 27, 2017
