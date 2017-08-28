Miley Cyrus brought the glam and talent back to the MTV VMAs.

>> PHOTOS: 2017 MTV VMAs

On Sunday night, Cyrus, who has been a troublemaker in VMAs of yesteryear, put the twerking away and gave fans the raw talent they had been missing.

>> PHOTOS: Stars arrive for the 2017 MTV VMAs



Singing her original tune, “Younger Now,” Cyrus belted it out in a chic hot pink short jumpsuit and matching coordinating retro sunglasses. Fans were absolutely loving her use of both young and old background dancers as she pranced around the stage.

>> Watch the clip here



Cyrus hit every note and reminded everyone that she truly is a talented singer. In the middle of the performance, she did a quick costume change into a poodle skirt as her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, rocked on from the audience.

>> Read more trending news



Ahead of the performance, Cyrus poked fun at her previous VMAs appearance with a photo of herself twerking with Robin Thicke.

“Sorry Dad…. I’ll be good tonight I promise … @vmas,” she wrote.

Sorry Dad.... I'll be good tonight I promise ... @vmas pic.twitter.com/QZWOfSfNg5 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 27, 2017