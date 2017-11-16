Mother sues U.S. Navy after sailor killed infants in her arms

A Jacksonville mother whose twins were shot and killed as she held them is now suing the U.S. government.

She says the government could have stopped the shooting that claimed the infants' lives.

Megan Hiatt says the U.S. Navy knew her ex-boyfriend Gawain Wilson was agitated and made threats when he left his shift at Naval Station Mayport Nov. 5, 2015.

Hiatt's father Travis was helping her move out Wilson's home when Wilson came back from work early.

Wilson shot and killed Travis as he tried to protect his daughter.

He then forced the Hiatt, who was 22 at the time, to watch as he killed their twin daughters Hayden Rose and Kayden Reese in her arms.

Wilson then shot Hiatt in the head and killed himself. Hiatt's friend was also at the house during the shooting but escaped unharmed.

In a federal lawsuit filed on the two-year anniversary of the killings, Hiatt says the U.S. government "knew Wilson had a prior history of committing violence against women... including women he dated."

It also says his co-workers heard him make threats over the phone the day of the shooting, but that the Navy "…did nothing to stop, or prevent Wilson from leaving its property."

Hiatt says the Navy was negligent and is asking for a ruling in excess of $75,000.