Mother-to-be loses everything in fire, firefighters come to her rescue

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - An expectant mother was devastated when a fire destroyed her Lauderhill, Florida, apartment, along with baby shower gifts that she needed to welcome her baby girl, but, thanks to her local fire department, she has a new home and everything she needs to welcome her baby.
WSVN reported that firefighters with the Lauderhill Fire Department in Florida surprised Nicola Taylor with a baby shower Wednesday.
“God is amazing,” Taylor told WSVN. “This is more stuff that I had. Thank you.”
The firefighters also presented the family with a brand-new apartment.
Such a special day at work yesterday. Thank you to all that made it possible. #Lauderhill @CBSMiami @wsvn @WPLGLocal10 @nbc6 @SunSentinel pic.twitter.com/WJQQOyLZjP— Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) April 20, 2017
#Lauderhill Firefighters throw baby shower for pregnant mom who lost everything in last weeks apartment fire.#BreakingNews @LauderhillFDPIO pic.twitter.com/ZLjQyn9TJx— LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) April 19, 2017
Taylor is due in just a few weeks. The firefighters said they wanted to help her in whatever way possible.
“Having a family myself-- I have two young kids -- and going through that whole process of having a baby shower, having the babies, it hit home,” B.J. Smith, a Lauderhill firefighter, said.
Grandfather Glenton Daley was moved to tears by the fire department’s act of kindness.
“All I had on my back was my shirt and one pants,” Daley said. “I really appreciate what everybody has done for me.”
