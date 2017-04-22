Mother hopes new sketches will help find son 38 years after kidnapping

A mother whose son was kidnapped just days after he was born believes she will one day find him.

"I wonder about him, pray about him. I pray he's OK," Donna Green said.

Green's son, Raymond, was kidnapped nearly 40 years ago. She believes a woman who befriended her at the hospital took him.

"I was standing at the nursery, looking at the window, looking at my son, when this young lady came up to me and asked which one was my son. I pointed at him," Green said.

The woman introduced herself as Lisa Morris on Nov. 1, 1978, at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Green was 16 years old at the time and had just given birth.

"She said how beautiful he was. I asked he why she was there. She said her sister just had a baby," Green said.

Green checked out of the hospital five days later and Morris showed up at her southwest Atlanta apartment uninvited.

"She said she wanted to see how I was doing and how the baby was doing. That's when my radar went up a bit," she said.

Green left her son with her brother to go take a shower and when she returned, her brother was asleep and the baby was gone.

Police have now released an age-progressed sketch of the child and the woman who they say kidnapped him.

"I want him to know that I never stopped looking for him, and I never will. I believe in my heart he will come home," Green said.

The mother hopes the new sketches will help police continue their search.

If you know anything about the case, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

