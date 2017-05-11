Listen Live
National
Mother’s Day gifts: Macy's, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, sales and deals on gifts for mom
Close

Mother's Day gifts: Macy's, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, sales and deals on gifts for mom

Mother’s Day gifts: Macy's, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, sales and deals on gifts for mom
Photo Credit: Lambert/Getty Images
A boy and girl give presents to their mother on Mother's Day, circa 1955. (Photo by Lambert/Getty Images)

Mother’s Day gifts: Macy's, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, sales and deals on gifts for mom

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Lambert/Getty Images

Just in case your mom hasn’t reminded you lately, Sunday is Mother’s Day.

The day we honor Mom ranks third in retail spending behind Christmas and back-to-school shopping, according to the National Retail Federation. The NRA survey shows Americans will spend more than $22 billion this year looking for that just-right gift for Mom. 

Around 80 percent of us will buy a card, and 67 percent will buy flowers, the NRA survey showed. Jewelry and personal services top the list of gifts moms would like to get.

Below is a list of links to retail advertisements for Mother’s Day gifts, and some gift suggestions.

Which stores have Mother's Day sales?

Major retailers are advertising Mother's Day sales for all sorts of gifts. Here are links to some of the ads for in-store and online merchandise.

Amazon.com

Belk

Best Buy

Big Lots

Catalog Spree

Edible Arrangements

FTD Florists

J.C. Penney

Kmart

Kohls

Macy's

Michael's

Sam's Club

Sears

Starbucks

Stein Mart

Target

Walmart

Zales

1-800 Flowers

Mother’s Day gift ideas

  • Amazon.com: Mother's Day gifts with free shipping on $25 of select clothing, jewelry and shoe purchases.
  • Apple Watch Series 1 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - $199.99, Target
  • Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug with Easy-Clean Lid - $18, Amazon
  • Bath Bomb Gift Set USA - 6 Vegan All Natural Essential Oil Lush Fizzies - $20, Amazon
  • Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - $139.99, Rakuten
  • Bose SoundLink Bluetooth speaker III (Silver) - $179.99, Target
  • Easehold Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Panel Mirror - $18.19, Amazon
  • Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 2-Quart Covered Saucepan - $11.89, Walmart
  • Free 6-piece Shea Butter Vanilla Kit with purchase using code ICONIC - L'Occitane
  • Google Home and Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit - $257.99, Walmart
  • Groupon.com: Mom-a-Rama Super Sale with up to 80 percent off Mother's Day gifts and $10 off with coupon code WELCOME for new members.
  • Guess GU7359 P08 Sunglasses - $21.99 after coupon, Luxomo (get the coupon at FatWallet)
  • Honey Can Do 3-pc. Nesting Banana Leaf Basket Set - $20.93, Amazon
  • Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 9-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker - $120, Amazon
  • Keurig K15 Single-Serve Coffee Maker (Chili Red) - $39.91, Best Buy
  • Kohl's: Coupon for $10 off $50 purchase of Mother's Day gift; coupon for 20 percent off jewelry; expires Sunday.
  • Linon Home Decor Storage Bench Short Split Seat Storage - $77.31, Walmart
  • LivingSocial.com: Save up to 70 percent on gifts for Mom.
  • Magic Bullet NutriBullet - $64, Amazon
  • Massage Envy: Free 60-minute facial or 30-minute massage upgrade with $125 gift card purchase.
  • Mother's Day Beauty Essentials Bundle - $19.99 after coupon (get the coupon at FatWallet)
  • NuVision Signature Edition 8" Tablet - $69, Microsoft Store
  • Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging 7-in-1 Eye Transforming Cream Treatment - $10.99, eBay
  • ProFlowers: One dozen rainbow roses for $19.99.
  • Publix: Coupons for $10 of $50 Visa Gift Cards with $50 grocery purchase through May 19; Buy-one-get-one free Hallmark greetings or gift wrap.
  • Sam's Club Membership: Get a $20 gift card, a free rotisserie chicken, rolls and an apple pie for $45 
  • T-Fal 12-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker - $99, Walmart
  • The North Face Women's Osito Pullover Hoodie - $44.00 after coupon, Proozy (get the coupon at FatWallet)
  • Free tote bag with $40 fragrance purchase; coupon for $3.50 off $15 purchase; expires May 14, Ulta Beauty
  • "I Love You Mom" engraved Trinity Ring pendant necklace - $33, Amazon
  • "I Love You Mom" picture frame - $20, Amazon
  • $50 Banana Republic factory credit – get it for $30 at Groupon
  • 15 Mixed Tulips with free Delivery and Free Vase - $34.99, FTD
  • 25 percent off Michael Kors, Macy's

 

Source: FatWallet, Macy’s; Amazon; Walmart; Best Buy

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
    25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
    More than two dozen great white sharks swimming off the coast of Southern California forced swimmers out of the water and closed down beaches. >> Read more trending news An Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew spotted the first school of some 15 sharks Wednesday afternoon near Capistrano Beach, the Orange County Register reported. Later Wednesday, another warning went out, CNN reported, this time in Long Beach, about 50 miles north of Capistrano Beach, after another group of at least 10 great whites was spotted.  As shark advisories went up, beachgoers were warned about entering the water “at their own risk.” The OC Register reported a woman was bitten at an Orange County beach last month. 
  • Kellyanne Conway charges Anderson Cooper with sexism for interview eyeroll
    Kellyanne Conway charges Anderson Cooper with sexism for interview eyeroll
    White House counselor Kellyanne Conway charged CNN's Anderson Cooper with sexism Thursday for rolling his eyes during an interview with her Tuesday after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, a moment that quickly went viral. Conway said on Fox News Channel's Fox & Friends, 'I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that. Can you imagine rolling your eyes… having a male anchor on a network roll eyes at Hillary Clinton, a female representative spokeswoman for President Obama or President Bill Clinton? I think not.' Cooper's eyeroll came after he'd asked Conway about Trump's reversal on how the FBI director had handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, which Trump praised during the campaign, but which was initially cited as the basis for Comey's firing. The White House had released a memo from the deputy attorney general that basically said Comey had been too publicly critical of Clinton. But Conway told Cooper he was, quote, 'conflating two things that don't belong together,' and then returned to the campaign, saying, 'Thanks for the trip down memory lane -- I was on your show often last fall saying we were going to win Michigan, and how we were going to do it.' That's when Cooper rolled his eyes.  (App users can see video here)
  • Troopers: Boy, 4, with special needs fatally struck by car in Orange County
    Troopers: Boy, 4, with special needs fatally struck by car in Orange County
    A 4-year-old boy with special needs was fatally struck by a car early Friday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.  The child was hit shortly after 2 a.m. at South John Young Parkway and Sand Lake Road, Sgt. Kim Montes said.   The boy and his parents were visiting from New York, Montes said. His father is originally from the area, but the family was in town to search for a place to live, she said. The child was hit across the street from the Extended Stay America hotel, where his family was staying, investigators said. The door of the family's hotel room had been latched shut, but a chair was found beside the door, troopers said. Officials said the boy was wearing a shirt and mismatched shoes. Troopers found small shoe prints in a sandy trail and traced them back to the hotel, where they found a side door partially open. Investigators located the parents' hotel room, the door of which was cracked open. The boy's parents were asleep in the room, unaware that the child had left, Montes said. 'We can always go back and question what could have been done, but we also have to factor in the human factor of these types of incidents,' Montes said. 'And right now, what the parents are telling us -- everything we found in that room is coinciding with what they have told us.' Mauricio Azocar, 56, of Orlando, said he didn't see the child in the road when he walked in front of his van, investigators said. Azocar stopped immediately after the crash, but the boy was dead, troopers said. A portion of South John Young Parkway was closed but has since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.
  • Orlando residents call for Confederate statue to be removed from Lake Eola
    Orlando residents call for Confederate statue to be removed from Lake Eola
    Central Florida residents are calling for the removal of a Confederate monument at Lake Eola park.Resident David Porter wants to meet with the Orlando City Council to ask for the more than 100-year-old statue to be taken down on the one year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre. 'The only decision to make here, as far as I'm concerned is do you want to bulldoze it here before lunch or after lunch?' Porter tells Fox 35. Porter says the statue not only symbolizes racism but discrimination, which arguably played a big part in the terror attack at Pulse last June.The statue is located across from the old Panera Bread location near Robinson Street.While many want the statue taken down, others don’t see a problem with it.“It’s part of history. It’s not offensive,” says Danielle Johns.Interestingly, the statue faces the Lake Eola bandshell, which is painted in the colors of the rainbow in honor of the Pulse victims. Some call it an ‘unfortunate coincidence.”
  • Baby owls, Orlando City in action and Mother’s Day – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Baby owls, Orlando City in action and Mother’s Day – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley The weekend is finally here and there are plenty of fun things going on throughout Central Florida. icFlorida’s Estee Martin spent some time with Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley early Friday morning to take a closer look at this weekend’s hottest happenings. The icFlorida Fun 3: Audubon Center’s Baby Owl Shower Bird lovers will flock to the Baby Owl Shower, Saturday at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland. Get an up close look at native Florida raptors such as Falcons, Red-shouldered and Red-tailed hawks, Bald Eagles, Crested Caracaras, Great Horned Owls, Barn Owls, Screech Owls and more. Admission is FREE with donated 'wish list' item. Orlando City versus Sporting Kansas City Coming off two consecutive road game losses, Orlando City supporters are hoping that their team is just a little homesick. So maybe a little home cooking will be just what the doctor ordered when Orlando City SC takes the pitch to face Sporting Kansas City, Saturday night at Orlando City Stadium. Expect the fans to do their part to make sure their beloved Lions remain unbeaten in the new stadium. Mother’s Day Fun Many will be celebrating Mother’s Day this weekend, and in Central Florida there is no shortage of fun things to do that will express to “mom” just how much you love her. Not all moms are  alike, so icFlorida searched far and wide to put together a list showcasing a variety of ways that you can make Mother’s Day weekend memorable. 3 More Fun Things: 25th Annual Summer Art & Craft Fair at Historic Cocoa Village Jimmy Buffett at Amway Center Art & Music in the Park and the Food Truck Bazaar at Lake Concord Park If you would like to stay up to date with the latest local entertainment and events news, be sure to visit icFlorida.com.
More

Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.