National
Mother’s Day 2017: Here are restaurants where mothers eat free or get a treat
Close

Photo Credit: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA - Mother’s Day 2017: More than 60 percent of those surveyed said they will be taking their mother out to eat on Mother’s Day.  (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

On Sunday, families across the country will give mom a break from kitchen duties and take her out for brunch or dinner. 

Mother’s Day is the most popular holiday for eating out – six out of 10 consumers say they are treating mom to lunch or dinner out – and restaurants across the country are happy to accommodate. 

If you are thinking about taking your mom out, here are a few deals you may want to consider. 

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, check with local restaurants to make sure.)

Baskin-Robbins: Baskin-Robbins has special cakes for Mother’s Day and a coupon for $3 off of $15 online or in-store orders. Good through May 21.

Beef O’ Brady’s: Mom’s eat free (up to a $10 value) with the purchase of another entrée.

Bertucci’s: On Mother’s Day, moms get a coupon for a free dessert on their next visit. 

Billy Sims BBQ: Moms receive a free single meat sandwich, a side, and a souvenir cup.

Bonefish Grill: Purchase $50 in gift cards for mom, and get a free $10 bonus card.

Boston Market: Boston Market has a coupon for $5 off a Family Meal for Mother’s Day. Also, every guest who dines at Boston Market on Mother’s Day will receive a coupon for a free cookie on his or her next visit (redeemable May 15 – 31, while supplies last).

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Buy $50 in gift cards for mom and get a $10 bonus card.

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill: Charlie Brown’s is featuring a 3-course meal starting at $19.99 for Mother’s Day. Each mom will receive two $10 vouchers for future visits.

Del Frisco’s Grille: Mother’s receive a complimentary signature lemon cake jar.

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse: Mothers will get a complimentary lunch or dinner dining card for their next visit, while supplies last.

Jefferson’s: Mom gets a free lunch or dinner at Jefferson’s on Mother’s Day. Only valid at participating locations. Check with your local restaurant to see if they’re participating.

LaMar’s Donuts: Moms get a free red velvet cake donut and a free small coffee on Mother’s Day.

Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar Grill: Mother’s get a free $10 gift card for use on the next visit when you dine over Mother’s Day weekend. This offer is available at select locations only.

Macaroni Grill: Macaroni Grill will offer a $19.99 per person prix fixe menu Saturday and Sunday. In addition, all Moms who dine at Macaroni Grill on Mother’s Day weekend will receive a coupon for a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entrée to be used at their next visit to Macaroni Grill before May 31. Macaroni Grill is offering a 25 percent off electronic gift cards through Sunday. 

Marble Slab Creamery: Marble Slab has special cakes for Mother’s Day and $3 off an online order. Use the online code MOM17. The offer is good through Friday. You can place your order at order.marbleslab.com

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks: Mothers get at complimentary chocolate dipped strawberry on Sunday. 

Mimi’s Cafe: Moms get at free take home gift and coupon for your next visit at Mimi’s Cafe.

Outback Steakhouse: Buy $50 in gift cards in restaurant or online and get a $10 bonus card.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: All moms will receive a complimentary $25 dining card to use on a future visit.

Shoney’s: Mothers get a free slice of strawberry pie with a purchase of a food bar or entrée. Check with your local restaurant to see if they’re participating.

Sub Zero Ice Cream: Mothers get a free small ice cream cone on Mother’s Day with the purchase of another ice cream at participating locations (limit one per family, per visit).

TCBY: Mom gets one free small size cup of frozen yogurt (up to 6 oz.) on Mother’s Day. Valid at participating locations.

The Melting Pot: Mom can have a free “MOMosa” or receive a free Mother’s Day meal when they dine with at least three other paid adults. Check with local restaurants to see if they’re participating.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: All moms receive a certificate for a free entree on their next visit.

Tijuana Flats: Moms get a free entree at Tijuana Flats on Mother’s Day. Not valid with any other offer; only at participating locations.

Wienerschnitzel: Moms will get a chili cheese dog, small fries, and small Pepsi on the house with proof of “mom-bership.”  

 

