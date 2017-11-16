Listen Live
National
Mother checking on sleeping 12-year-old girl finds she's been shot
Close

Mother checking on sleeping 12-year-old girl finds she's been shot

Mother checking on sleeping 12-year-old girl finds she's been shot
Photo Credit: Rex_Wholster/Getty Images/iStockphoto
(Getty file photo)

Mother checking on sleeping 12-year-old girl finds she's been shot

By: Steve Gehlbach, WSBTV.com

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -  A 12-year-old girl was hit when shots were fired into a home in south Fulton County in Georgia, police told WSB-TV.

>>> Read more trending news

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the 6000 block of Connell Road in College Park, Georgia. 

Officials said the mother of the girl found her sleeping with a gunshot wound to her leg. 

Police said they found several bullet holes in the house. 

The girl was taken to the hospital, Cpl. Maureen Smith said. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Rapper Eve defends herself for critique of Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine cover
    Rapper Eve defends herself for critique of Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine cover
    Eve has made her debut week on “The Talk” memorable already. The rapper and actress was officially announced as a co-host of the daytime talk show Tuesday. Ebony reported that on Thursday’s show, she and co-hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne discussed Nicki Minaj’s controversial and not-at-all-safe-for-work Paper Magazine cover. >> Read more trending news “I worked with Nicki, I got to know her on ‘Barbershop.’ She’s a nice person, she’s an amazing rapper, and as a lyricist I respect her, but as a woman, from my point of view, personally, I would not be able to do that,” she said. “I think in this climate, it’s not good. I think every artist has a right to express themselves however they want to express themselves and I respect that as well.”  Related: Rapper Eve to join CBS ‘The Talk’ show “For me personally, as I started coming up in the business, I started realizing that young girls were looking up to me and younger people were looking up to me, and that, not that you want to be a role model, but it becomes what you become, it is what you are. It’s a responsibility whether you like it or not. “As I’ve gotten older, I’d just rather be a voice that’s uplifting. I can be a voice for those girls that might not have a voice, in a different way without showing myself off -- with my brain,” the rapper said. For the Nicki fans, I love her, respect her. Go women in hip-hop. I just don’t think it’s right. Period.” Despite Eve’s message to The Kingdom, Minaj’s fans were quick to defend the MC on Twitter, even calling out Eve’s past when she worked as a stripper at age 18 and intimate photos of her were leaked. Eve responded to Nicki’s fans on Twitter after the show aired, saying, “A lot of ya’ll need to calm down AND LISTEN to what I said. I am speaking from the place I am TODAY as WOMAN and how I feel NOW!!!” Eve wasn’t the only co-host who chimed in. Underwood said the cover took away from the music. “It’s so graphic and I just don’t think girls need to see that and think it’s the way to go.” “Madonna did this, like, 30 years ago,” Osbourne said. “It’s about your music not about your love of looking a certain way. It’s great you’re a beautiful young woman and you’re also a talented woman. You don’t need to take it down to this level.” Minaj hasn’t addressed any of the comments.
  • Texas sheriff goes after truck owner with ‘F**k’ Trump decal
    Texas sheriff goes after truck owner with ‘F**k’ Trump decal
    A Texas sheriff is publicly going after the owner of a pickup truck with a large anti-President Trump decal on the back window. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy E. Nehls posted a photo on Facebook showing a white, GMC Sierra with a decal appearing to read, “F**k Trump and f**k you for voting for him.”  The post has since been deleted but can be seen below: (Facebook post) Sheriff Nehls threatened to bring disorderly conduct charges against the driver, saying he received calls, texts and emails recently from people who took offense at the language on the sticker. Houston station KPRC 2 spoke with the driver of the truck, Karen Forsenca, who said she and her husband have had the decal on their truck for almost a year. She said she and her husband stand by the stickers and don’t plan on taking them down.  Forsenca said she and her husband don’t believe they have broken any laws.
  • Army medic charged with rape, murder of 9-month-old twin daughter 
    Army medic charged with rape, murder of 9-month-old twin daughter 
    A U.S. Army medic stationed at Fort Campbell has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his 9-month-old twin daughters before strangling her to death with a cord, police said. Christopher Paul Conway, 22, of Clarksville, Tennessee, is charged with homicide and the aggravated rape of a child, according to Montgomery County jail records. His bail was set at $100,000 on the rape charge, and he is being held without bond on the homicide.  The Leaf-Chronicle in Clarksville reported that police officers were called around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday to Conway’s home, where they found family members giving the infant girl CPR. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The Leaf-Chronicle reported that arrest warrants indicate the baby had injuries consistent with being raped. Investigators also said she died of injuries suffered when a cord was wrapped around her neck.  The warrants said that Conway confessed to both crimes during an interview with police, the newspaper said.  The infant girl’s twin sister was placed in foster care while Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services investigates. A DCS spokesman told the Leaf-Chronicle that the department had no prior contact with the family.  >> Read more trending news Conway’s Facebook page is filled with photos of him and his wife with their daughters. The photos include images of the girls in the hospital immediately after their birth and a photo of his legs in military fatigues, a tiny baby tucked into a pocket on each leg.  According to Conway’s profile, he is a native of Grand Bay, Alabama.  Army officials confirmed that Conway is a combat medic specialist stationed at Fort Campbell, Fox 17 in Nashville reported. Fort Campbell is located on the Tennessee-Kentucky state line between Clarksville and Hopkinsville, Kentucky. It was not immediately clear how long Conway has been in the military, but neighbors told the news station that the family lived in the home where the slaying took place for a few months.  
  • Former homeland security secretary Tom Ridge hospitalized
    Former homeland security secretary Tom Ridge hospitalized
    Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge, 72, was in critical condition Thursday after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at Texas’s Dell Seton Medical Center. >> Read more trending news Ridge, former governor of Pennsylvania, is in Austin attending the Republican Governors Association annual meeting at the JW Marriott Austin. At about 7 a.m. Thursday, he called hotel staff asking for help. According to Ridge’s spokesman, Steve Aaron, doctors performed a cardiac catheterization on Ridge. “The governor’s friends and family are grateful to the Marriott hotel’s emergency services team, the paramedics who quickly responded, and to the hospital’s cardiac staff, nurses and ER physicians for their tremendous professionalism, caring and concern,” Aaron said in a statement. Aaron said Ridge is responding to physicians. Ridge served under former President George W. Bush as the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security from 2003 to 2005. He was governor of Pennsylvania from 1995 to 2001.
  • Timber Creek High student arrested over threats
    Timber Creek High student arrested over threats
    Threats written on the walls of a girls bathroom have landed a Timber Creek High School student in the Orange County Juvenile Assessment Center.  Detectives with the sheriff’s office learned of the violent threat on November 14. They found the words “I’m going to shoot this s__t up” written on a bathroom mirror as well as “Don’t come to school 11-17-17.” Another threat was written on the wall. A female student originally reported finding the written threats, but detectives learned that her handwriting was similiar to “distinct characteristics” found in the written threats and she eventually cooperated with the investigation. The student, 15, is charged with felonies including threats to discharge a destructive device. Her arrest was announced a day after other threats forced the evacuation of Windermere high School on the other side of Orange County. No threat was found. Law enforcement is urging parents to sit down with their children and explain that pranks are not without consequences.
