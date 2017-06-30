Are you always tormented by bugs in the summertime?
Here are some natural ways to keep the mosquitoes and other insects at bay.
Mint mouthwash spray: Bugs don’t like mint, so spray this on and around you when you go outdoors.
Fans: An oscillating or ceiling fan may keep the bugs away, as insects are “lazy flyers” and won’t fly against the wind.
Plants: Fill your garden with rosemary, mint and garlic, all of which have been proven to deter bugs.
Water: Stay cool and hydrated! Bugs love hot, sticky skin.
Source: Natural bug repellants | Rare Life by Rare on Rumble
And take it easy on perfumes and other body sprays, as they can attract unwanted pests.
>> RELATED: 5 reasons why mosquitoes won’t leave you alone
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself