National
Do mosquitoes love you? Here are some natural methods for keeping the bugs away
Do mosquitoes love you? Here are some natural methods for keeping the bugs away
Photo Credit: powerofforever/Getty Images/iStockphoto
By: Rare.us
Are you always tormented by bugs in the summertime?

Here are some natural ways to keep the mosquitoes and other insects at bay.

Mint mouthwash spray: Bugs don’t like mint, so spray this on and around you when you go outdoors.

Fans: An oscillating or ceiling fan may keep the bugs away, as insects are “lazy flyers” and won’t fly against the wind.

Plants: Fill your garden with rosemary, mint and garlic, all of which have been proven to deter bugs.

Water: Stay cool and hydrated! Bugs love hot, sticky skin.

And take it easy on perfumes and other body sprays, as they can attract unwanted pests.

