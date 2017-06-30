Are you always tormented by bugs in the summertime?

Here are some natural ways to keep the mosquitoes and other insects at bay.

>> Read more trending news

Mint mouthwash spray: Bugs don’t like mint, so spray this on and around you when you go outdoors.

Fans: An oscillating or ceiling fan may keep the bugs away, as insects are “lazy flyers” and won’t fly against the wind.

Plants: Fill your garden with rosemary, mint and garlic, all of which have been proven to deter bugs.

Water: Stay cool and hydrated! Bugs love hot, sticky skin.

Source: Natural bug repellants | Rare Life by Rare on Rumble

And take it easy on perfumes and other body sprays, as they can attract unwanted pests.

>> RELATED: 5 reasons why mosquitoes won’t leave you alone