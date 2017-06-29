More than 146,000 preventable deaths a year. Here are 5 leading causes

Last year, more than 146,000 people in the U.S. died from preventable causes, such as car accidents, drug overdoses among several others.
And according to a new report from the National Safety Council, states just aren’t doing enough to protect their residents or to improve safety on the roads, in the community and home or in the workplace.
Analysts determined state-by-state grades for road, home, community and workplace safety and found no state was deserving of an overall “A” grade.
Eleven states (Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, South Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri and Wyoming) received failing grades.
Using data from multiple sources, including the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Census and more, of all the estimated preventable deaths in 2016, the council found 40,200 fatalities occurred on the roads; 121,904 in homes and communities and 4,836 in workplaces.
“We are in the midst of the deadliest spike in roadway fatalities in 50 years,” report writers said. And according to 2015 data, road fatalities are also the leading cause of death in 16 states.
