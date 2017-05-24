Popular Atlanta-based car seat company Graco announced a recall of more than 25,000 of its products manufactured in the summer of 2014.

The webbing on the seats’ harness restraints on select My Ride 65 convertible car seats did not meet the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s federal requirements for breaking strength in its dynamic crash simulation, the company said in a press release.

According to the NHTSA’s safety recall report, the breaking strength for two samples of webbing were found to be less than the required 11,000 N strength.

“In the event of a serious motor vehicle crash, the harness webbing restraining the child may break resulting in a child not being properly restrained,” the report included.

According to Graco, 25,494 My Ride 65 convertible car seats produced from May to August 2014 are affected.

Here’s a full list of model numbers (with a webbing tag code of 2014/06) included in the My Ride 65 recall:

1908152

1813074

1872691

1853478

1871689

1877535

1813015

1794334

If your car seat’s model numbers do not have a webbing tag code of 2014/06, they are not affected by the recall.

You can also check if your car seat is affected by entering the model number, manufacturing date and webbing tag code on Graco’s online replacement form.

“Over the past 60 years, safety has been and will continue to be our priority at Graco,” a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said they are currently notifying affected customers and offering free replacement kits with new harness restraints.

