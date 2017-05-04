Listen Live
National
Mom thanks flight attendant who helped soothe fussy baby during flight
Mom thanks flight attendant who helped soothe fussy baby during flight

Mom thanks flight attendant who helped soothe fussy baby during flight
Photo Credit: R9_RoNaLdO/Getty Images
Mom thanks flight attendant who helped soothe fussy baby during flight

By: HotTopics.TV
Photo Credit: R9_RoNaLdO/Getty Images

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -  A mother is thanking a flight attendant for helping to soothe her 4-month-old baby when “all hell broke loose” on a flight.

Whitney Poyntz was traveling with her husband and daughter to Calgary, Alberta, from Palm Springs, California, on the WestJet airline. Everything was going smoothly until her daughter, Kennedi, started to cry.

“Once the captain came on the intercom it woke her up, which is obviously no one’s fault,” Poyntz wrote on WestJet’s Facebook page. “About 30 minutes later, all hell broke loose.”

Poyntz said her fellow passengers were clearly not happy.

A flight attendant named Ashley approached her and offered to help. She walked baby Kennedi up and down the aisle until she stopped crying.

“I was amazed someone wanted to help like that,” Poyntz told ABC News.

