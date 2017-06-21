Mom plucks infant son off freeway after he's ejected in rollover crash

A 9-month-old infant suffered serious injuries Tuesday night when he was ejected in a rollover crash on I-70 West in Centerville, Indiana, and had to be plucked from the interstate by his mother before he was struck, the Indiana State Police said.

The preliminary investigation shows that a pickup driven by Sherissa Mattingly, 32, of Hagerstown, Indiana, was headed west on I-70 just before 9 p.m. when for an unknown reason she lost control and the truck rolled into the deep median just east of the Centerville Road exit.

The truck came to rest on its wheels and perched on barrier cables on the south side of the median, close to the eastbound lanes.

Further investigation revealed that the infant was not properly restrained and was ejected into the eastbound lanes of I-70 as the truck rolled, police said.

Mattingly was able to get out of the truck and retrieve her son from the interstate.

A medical helicopter took the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital in Ohio.

A medic squad took Mattingly, who is believed to have suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, to Reid Health in Richmond.

Trooper Scott Keegan, a crash reconstruction investigator, was sent to the scene to assist with the investigation that has kept the eastbound lanes of I-70 blocked since 9 p.m..

Troopers were expecting to have the road reopened by 11:30 p.m.

The crash investigation is ongoing, according to ISP.