SHREVEPORT, La. - A mother’s tough-love approach to her son’s bad behavior at school is getting a lot of praise online.
Shreveport, Louisiana, mom Demetris Payne shared a post on Facebook asking if anyone needed some free yard work, KSLA reports.
“My son has been suspended for three days from school for discipline. He will do you lawn service, he will rake your yard, mow if you supply the mower, pick up trash or wash your car for free. Maximum three hours. If anyone has a rake they would like to donate will be awesome,” Payne wrote on Facebook.
Payne said she got a lot of responses to the post.
“He’s booked up for this weekend,” Payne wrote in the comments section of the post. Videos and photos shared on Facebook show her son working and cleaning up yards.
Another video showed Payne’s son mowing a second yard later that day.
On Tuesday, Payne shared an update, saying her son was back at school.
“Look who’s back at school. Meeting with all his teachers and set up a plan so we can make sure he stays on track,” she wrote.
People online praised the mom for teaching her son a valuable lesson.
“Raising children in this day and age is difficult,” wrote B Lori Watkins. “Great job young man… One day you will thank her for doing this.”
