Mom leaves toddler in car during triple-digit heat to shop at Target

ONTARIO, Calif. - A 2-year-old California girl was left in a vehicle Wednesday as temperatures soared into triple digits while her mother went shopping at Target, KNBC reported.
The toddler was saved after a good Samaritan saw movement in the car.
Mansour Mari, the child’s mother, allegedly left the toddler unattended for 15 minutes with the windows lowered half an inch before returning, KNBC reported. She is in custody and facing felony charges.
The toddler was left in the vehicle during 106-degree weather and had a temperature of 103 when she was rescued, police said.
Guadalupe Paz found the child in the car just after 6 p.m. and immediately called 911. Her husband, Luis Pena, attempted to break the car window until help arrived, KNBC reported.
“There's no excuse to leave a child unattended in the car,” Paz told KNBC.
"In (the mother's) mindset, she was just going to run in and run back out of the store," Ontario police Detective Melissa Ramirez told KNBC. "She realized she made a poor decision when she saw officers on the scene.”
Police said the child has recovered and is in the custody of Child Protective Services.
“I just think God put me in the right place at the right time," Paz said.
