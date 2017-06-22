Listen Live
National
Mom has ingenious way to store babies’ bottles, momshamers attack after post goes viral
Close

Mom has ingenious way to store babies’ bottles, momshamers attack after post goes viral

Mom has ingenious way to store babies’ bottles, momshamers attack after post goes viral
File photo. (Squaio/Morguefile https://morguefile.com/license)

Mom has ingenious way to store babies’ bottles, momshamers attack after post goes viral

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

When you have a good idea and post it online, that’s when momshamers come out to “help” show where the poster went wrong.

That’s exactly what happened to Brooke McDaniel when she shared, first with her friends, an idea she had to store her babies’ bottles.

McDaniel pointed out that she is not a blogger, that she was just sharing an idea with friends.

She decided to use a simple shower caddy to help organize top-heavy bottles that can fall and scatter. It also helps her wrangle binkies, Buzzfeed reported.

The post quickly spread, gaining praise from those moms who are tired of the clutter that bottles bring.

But then the self-proclaimed “experts” pointed out that she had too many bottles, they weren’t sanitized and they were exposed to the air.

Instead of pulling the Facebook post, McDaniel edited it, addressing the “concerns” other mothers had about how she handles her family.

She said she has two children and that the number of bottles makes sure they have enough to get through the multiple feedings a day.

As for the exposure to air, the only exposure she said they have is to the same air that her family breathes.

She finishes her post, not by attacking the momshamers, but instead lifts those harried mothers up, saying “if no one told you today - YOU ARE AN AWSOME MOM!”

Her post and response have become so popular, that her account was actually blocked from accepting more friend requests because she had reached her limit.

