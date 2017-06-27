Mom delivers newborn as big as of a 4-month-old

A South Carolina couple got a big surprise last week.

Colin Austin Keisler was born last week and weighed what a 4- or 5-month-old baby usually weighs: just over 14 pounds, WLTX reported.

Colin is the heaviest baby he’s delivered, the doctor said, and the biggest baby that anyone at Lexington Medical Center can remember.

The average baby weighs 7.5 pounds when born. Colin is just under double that.

He was delivered by cesarean section on Friday and is healthy his parents told WLTX. The only problem is the clothing and diapers they had purchased for their newborn do not fit. At 3 days old, he is already wearing clothing made to fit a 3-to 6-month-old infant.

Colin is the couple’s third child, according to the hospital.

