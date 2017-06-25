A missing North Carolina teenager, who vanished last year, has turned up at a home in Georgia.

Hailey Burns, now 17, has been reunited with her family at an undisclosed location in Georgia, according to law enforcement sources.

A FBI special agent in Charlotte learned of information that led investigators to a home in Duluth, Georgia, where they found Burns.

A man found at the home, Michael Ren Wysolovski, was taken into custody and is now facing a number of state charges, the FBI said.

The FBI in Charlotte and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will continue their investigation into Burns' disappearance and will work closely with the FBI Atlanta and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Burns was last been seen at her Charlotte-area home on May 23, 2016.

#BreakingNews Parents just told me that their teen daughter, Hailey Burns, who has been missing for over a year has been found SAFE! @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/tDNlMEWK2s — Erica Bryant (@EricaWSOC9) June 25, 2017

Police said at the time they had information that she may have left of her own accord and they weren’t sure if she had help.

“You have to let go of the hope that she will just walk through the door, the teen’s mother, Shaunna Burns, said in a later interview.

“We are past that point. She is not just going to come home in the middle of the night. You have to hope that they still find her, wherever she is.”

“You have to distract yourself because you will drive yourself crazy wondering what you could have done, or could be doing,” her father, Anthony Burns, said after his daughter disappeared.