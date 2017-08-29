Missing pregnant woman's body found wrapped in plastic, police say

An eight-day search for a missing 22-year-old pregnant woman has come to a ghastly end after police say kayakers in North Dakota discovered her body wrapped in plastic and hung on a log in the Red River.

Two of Savanna Greywind’s neighbors have been arrested in connection with her disappearance and are now charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Please RT. Progress on the Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind Missing Person Case. #FindSavanna pic.twitter.com/9wl7C8YxEP — Fargo Police (@FargoPolice) August 24, 2017

According to the Star Tribune, Greywind’s parents told authorities that the last people she saw before disappearing on Aug. 19 were Brooke Crews, 38, and William Hoehn, 32. People reported that the pair lived in the same apartment building Greywind lived in with her parents and her 16-year-old brother.

Police executing a search warrant for the home of Crews and Hoehn found a 2-day-old baby girl at that residence, and DNA testing proved that it is Greywind’s baby, authorities said. Authorities are now considering the scenario that Crews and Hoehn were “womb raiders” and may have forcibly removed the baby, either by cutting it out of her or inducing labor, reports say.

WDAY reported that Greywind was due to give birth on Sept. 20 and had already decided with her longtime boyfriend, Ashton Matheny, to name the baby Haisley Jo.

