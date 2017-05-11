MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Update 11:37 a.m. ET
A woman and her children returned to the their home Thursday morning after police reported the family may have been kidnapped earlier in the day, WHBQ-TV reported. Randall Foster, the children’s father and a suspected kidnapper, is still on the run.
Memphis police told WHBQ-TV the mother and children left after an original incident early Thursday morning.
According to Karen Rudolf of the Memphis police, there is some conflicting information about whether or not the mother and children were taken against their will.
The focus of the investigation has now switched to finding Randall Foster. Police fear he may be a danger to himself.
A City Watch Alert has been issued for Randall Foster.
Original story 7:38 a.m. ET
A Tennessee family is missing, and the Memphis Police Department is working to bring them home.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the 400 block of North Graham in High Point Terrace. They went inside and saw signs of a disturbance, but the house was empty.
Memphis police issued a City Watch Alert and said the father, Randall Foster, is believed to have kidnapped the family.
The victims are Catherine Rippe, 37; Riley Rippe, 15; and Randall Foster Jr., 9.
Police think the family may be heading to northern Mississippi since they have relatives there. They believe they are traveling in a 2010 Nissan Maxima with the tag L2311Z.
Please visit Fox13Memphis.com for the latest on this developing story.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself