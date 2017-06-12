Listen Live
National
MISSING: Georgia police looking for 3 young girls
MISSING: Georgia police looking for 3 young girls

MISSING: Georgia police looking for 3 young girls
The children are identified as: Ateara Garrett (age 6), Diamond Garrett (age 15) and Madison Pearson (age 12).

MISSING: Georgia police looking for 3 young girls

By: WSBTV.com

ROME, Ga. -  Authorities in Rome, Georgia, are looking for three girls who were reported missing Monday morning.

According to the Floyd County Police Department, 6-year-old Ateara Garrett, 12-year-old Madison Pearson and 15-year-old Diamond Garrett left home around 1:30 a.m. without permission.

“Police have determined that the children are runaway,” a 4 p.m. update from the department’s Facebook page said. “There is no evidence of forced abduction but police are concerned for their welfare, considering their ages. Investigators have received public input and are working leads to resolve the matter.

The girls are believed to be in a burgundy 2013 Ford Fusion with the license plate “RAK5131.”

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911 or contact the Floyd County Police Department.

