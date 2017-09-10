Miss North Dakota Cara Mund named Miss America 2018

Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund, has been crowned as Miss America 2018. It’s the first time a Miss North Dakota has taken the crown.
The floor is yours, Cara Mund! She takes her first walk as #MissAmerica 2018! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sPOLn0QNtE— Savvy Shields (@MissAmerica) September 11, 2017
Mund was named the winner out of 51 contestants — one from each state plus the District of Columbia — who competed to take the place of outgoing Miss America, Savvy Shields, formerly Miss Arkansas.
In the days before she was crowned, Mund encouraged her supporters to take action.
#MissAmerica here I come! Did you vote today? Let's do this, North Dakota :heart: #MissNorthDakota pic.twitter.com/pIBtlehqQi— Miss North Dakota (@MissAmericaND) August 14, 2017
Hurricanes Harvey and Irma were a backdrop to the Miss America preliminary competition last week, with contestants from storm-tossed or threatened states sending messages of support and promises of prayers to those in harm's way.
Miss Texas Margana Wood gave a shout-out to her flooded hometown, Houston; she won Wednesday night's swimsuit preliminary.
Miss Florida Sara Zeng won Friday's swimsuit prelim, and promised to be part of the post-Irma cleanup and recovery effort, regardless of the pageant’s outcome.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
But FIRST... capture a winning selfie 🤳 moment of your #MissAmerica 2018! ❤️ Congratulations, @MissAmericaND! 👑 pic.twitter.com/Bpk9za0zUQ— Savvy Shields (@MissAmerica) September 11, 2017
