Listen Live
rain-day
79°
H 77
L 75

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

Listen now for continuing coverage of Irma’s march across Florida

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

rain-day
79°
Showers / Wind
H 77° L 75°
  • rain-day
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Showers / Wind. H 77° L 75°
  • rain-day
    79°
    Afternoon
    Showers / Wind. H 77° L 75°
  • windy-day
    80°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy / Wind. H 82° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Miss North Dakota Cara Mund named Miss America 2018
Close

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund named Miss America 2018

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund named Miss America 2018
Photo Credit: Edward Lea/AP
Miss America 2018 contestants walk the stage during parade of states on the second night of preliminaries  in Atlantic City, N.J., Sept, 7, 2017.

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund named Miss America 2018

By: Bonnie Buck, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund, has been crowned as Miss America 2018. It’s the first time a Miss North Dakota has taken the crown.

>> Read more trending news 

Mund was named the winner out of 51 contestants — one from each state plus the District of Columbia — who competed to take the place of outgoing Miss America, Savvy Shields, formerly Miss Arkansas.

In the days before she was crowned, Mund encouraged her supporters to take action.

#MissAmerica here I come! Did you vote today? Let's do this, North Dakota :heart: #MissNorthDakota pic.twitter.com/pIBtlehqQi

— Miss North Dakota (@MissAmericaND) August 14, 2017

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma were a backdrop to the Miss America preliminary competition last week, with contestants from storm-tossed or threatened states sending messages of support and promises of prayers to those in harm's way.

Miss Texas Margana Wood gave a shout-out to her flooded hometown, Houston; she won Wednesday night's swimsuit preliminary.

Miss Florida Sara Zeng won Friday's swimsuit prelim, and promised to be part of the post-Irma cleanup and recovery effort, regardless of the pageant’s outcome.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma is pounding parts of Florida with high winds and dangerous surf. At least three people have died and millions are without power. Emergency crews in many areas are no longer responding to calls. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Happy ending for manatees after Irma sucks water away from Bay
    Five friends who noticed two manatees stranded after the sea water receded from a bay shared photos on social media, and the photos led to a successful rescue effort. After the photos of the manatees were shared more than 6,000 times within hours, Sarasota County and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took notice and responded to the scene to move the huge sea mammals.
  • Federal disaster relief tab continues to increase with damage from Hurricane Irma
    Federal disaster relief tab continues to increase with damage from Hurricane Irma
    The end of the nation’s twelve year streak when it comes to avoiding major hurricane strikes on the U.S. coastline is already having budget implications for the federal government, with the tab only expected to grow as Hurricane Irma moves away from the state of Florida, as state, local and federal officials will begin to start figuring out how much was damaged, repeating the process from Hurricane Harvey just two weeks ago. On Sunday, President Donald Trump approved an initial federal emergency declaration for nine counties in Florida, opening the spigot of disaster funding for damage related to Irma. “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the White House announced. The office of Florida Gov. Rick Scott said that the “Major Disaster Declaration” from Mr. Trump authorized: + 100 percent federal reimbursement for evacuation costs, the costs associated with Emergency Operation Centers. After one month, the feds will pick up 75 percent of the tab, for both local and state expenses. + The feds pay 75 percent of the cost for debris removal by individual counties. “As Hurricane Irma moves through Florida, Governor Scott will work with President Trump and FEMA to approve more funding to additional communities affected by the storm,” the Governor’s office stated. Those who sustained losses can begin applying for assistance by registering online at https://t.co/SFKfGOMaCI or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA https://t.co/pE0ckTw1ov — Vice President Pence (@VP) September 10, 2017 Last Friday, the Congress gave final approval to $15.3 billion in emergency disaster relief aid for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. But lawmakers fully acknowledged that they were going to need to approve even more in the weeks ahead. Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL) said he had been told last Thursday by the head of FEMA that an extra $7.4 billion in disaster funds for that agency would run out within weeks. “His response was that these funds will last until the end of this month,” Hastings said. “As I said before, our committee is ready and willing to address any additional funding needs that may arise as a result of Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and other major disasters,” said Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (D-NJ), the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, which will have to deal with additional disaster aid requests. In one example of how Harvey and Irma have already impacted the federal budget,
  • Video: Alligator assessing storm damage in Brevard County 
    Video: Alligator assessing storm damage in Brevard County 
    As rain from Hurricane Irma  slowed down, this guy came out to see what was going on.  According to most experts, alligators would stay in the water, under the water until the storm passed.  See video here in APP
  • Umatilla hit hard in the early hours of Hurricane Irma
    Umatilla hit hard in the early hours of Hurricane Irma
    The Umatilla Inn suffered severe damage Sunday, September 10, 2017 as the outer bands of Hurricane Irma swept through Central Florida prompting the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings.  WFTV television reporter Myrt Price tells News 96.5 that Lake County officials called it a Wind Event. Several homes were also damaged on Babb Road where trees were toppled and roofs suffered damage. Residents were moved to a shelter. However, the shelter in the city also suffered a power loss and workers were having difficulty starting generators.   Officials also reported that numerous RV's were damaged at the Old Mill Stream Mobile Home Park. Luckily no injuries have been reported. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.