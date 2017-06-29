Miscommunication leads bungee-jumping teen to fall to her death

A bungee-jumping tragedy resulting in a teenager’s death may lead to criminal charges for the instructor.

Vera Mol, 17, of the Netherlands, jumped from a 130-foot-high bridge in Spain in August 2015 after she misheard her instructor, according to The New York Times.

Court documents showed the instructor for Aqua21 Aventura told Mol “No jump, it’s important, no jump,” in English, but the teenager misheard the instructions as “Now jump.”

Mol, whose harness had not yet been secured to the bridge, jumped to her death, the Times reported.

On June 7, an appeals court in Spain determined the instructor could face charges, including accidental homicide, as a result of the incident, according to the Times.

The court ruled that the instructor’s broken English was not sufficient for him to serve as an instructor for “something as precarious as jumping into the void from an elevated point,” the Times reported.

