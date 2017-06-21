Minor league baseball team apologizes after mocking Tim Tebow

It may have sounded like fun at first, but a Minor League Baseball team from South Carolina has issued a public apology for mocking Tim Tebow.

The general manager of the Charleston RiverDogs has apologized for mocking Tebow during a recent series against Tebow’s team, the Columbia Fireflies over the weekend.

I've caught the Tebow fever. pic.twitter.com/l0UeNOqHQw — Charlie T. RiverDog (@charlieriverdog) June 17, 2017

Among the jabs, some subtle, and some not-so subtle, the RiverDogs played the “Hallelujah Chorus” every time Tebow came up to bat. The RiverDogs mascot also started “Tebowing” throughout the game.

“Tebowing” refers to Tebow’s infamous celebration by praying in the endzone after scoring a touchdown during his football playing days.

Charlie T. RiverDog also wore eye black strips with the Bible verse John 3:16, also worn by Tebow during his football days.

Throughout the game Friday night, the RiverDogs showed other Fireflies players on the stadium’s jumbotron with “NOT TIM TEBOW” accompanying each player’s image.

After receiving widespread backlash on social media, the RiverDogs general manager issued a formal apology published in the Charleston Post and Courier.

