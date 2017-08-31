Listen Live
Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke is out
By: Rare.us

Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke resigned from his position Thursday afternoon.

“Pursuant to Wisconsin Statute 17.01, this communication is submitted as the notice of my resignation as Sheriff of Milwaukee County commencing Aug. 31, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.,” read a resignation letter, first reported by conservative talk show host Mark Belling.

Clarke was serving his fourth term as Milwaukee sheriff at the time of his announcement. In June, Clarke said that he was offered a position with the Department of Homeland Security. He later withdrew his name from consideration.

Tough rhetoric on outlets such as Fox News helped make Clarke a familiar face nationally, but his name is also associated with numerous local scandals. In 2014, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel documented 18 stories of Milwaukee County inmates and suspects whose causes of death were rooted in sheer negligence.

There has been no official word yet as to why he made the decision.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Top auto racing engineer charged in Florida road rage incident
    Top auto racing engineer charged in Florida road rage incident
    A prominent figure in auto racing was jailed overnight in connection with a Florida road rage incident. >> Read more trending news Mark Schomann, 55, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Thursday morning, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after a motorcyclist said that Schomann tried to back into him at a Jupiter gas station in June. He was expected to appear in court Friday morning. Schomann, a Jupiter Farms resident, is a longtime engineer in the auto racing circuit who once was chief engineer for Paul Newman’s racing operation. He also is the president and founder of Alternative Fuels Group. >> See Mark Schomann on YouTube Schomann allegedly tried to back into a 24-year-old man, according to a Jupiter police report. The report said that just after 8 p.m. on June 17, a witness told police she was driving west on Indiantown Road when she saw a motorcycle come around and in front of her. She said she saw a white truck in the center lane try to change into the right lane, and the motorcyclist waved as if to say, “I’m here.” The motorcyclist later told police he honked and threw his hand into the air when the truck first crossed into his lane. The witness said she saw the truck driver veer into the lane three times, seemingly to force the motorcycle to move into the turning lane; the motorcyclist eventually did so and turned into the Shell service station in the Jupiter West Plaza, just east of Interstate 95. The motorcyclist said when the truck tried to force him over, he nearly struck the curb getting into the service station. The woman said she pulled in to the plaza and watched as the drivers confronted each other. The motorcyclist said Schomann told him, “I drive motorcycles, too,” and he replied, “That means you should know to watch out for them.” He said the driver told him to remove his helmet; and he responded, “Why? So you can punch me in the face?” The witness said Schomann pulled the key from the motorcycle’s ignition and threw it toward the street, then returned to this truck. She said the motorcyclist tried to take a photo of the truck’s license plate, and the truck backed up in what she saw as an attempt to strike the other man before driving off. The motorcyclist told investigators that when Schomann tried to back into him, he feared for his life. He also said he later found his keys. The report does not say why Schomann just now is being charged two and a half months after the incident. Calls made Friday morning to Jupiter police and the state attorney’s office were not returned. Nor were calls made to phones listed on police reports for both Schomann and the motorcyclist. Palm Beach Post staff researcher Melanie Mena contributed to this report.
  • Police helicopter crashes at airport; 2 injured
    Police helicopter crashes at airport; 2 injured
    Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia, said one of the department’s helicopters crashed on Friday at Briscoe Field in Lawrenceville. >> Read more trending news Authorities said two officers were conscious and talking after the crash. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. The crash appeared to break the helicopter into two pieces, WSBTV.com reported. The helicopter's tail rotor broke off, and was about 20 feet from the fuselage. 
  • Man in Florida shoots wife to prove ‘bulletproof shirt’ works (she’s okay)
    Man in Florida shoots wife to prove ‘bulletproof shirt’ works (she’s okay)
    A Colombian man shot his wife in Miami to demonstrate the effectiveness of his “high-fashion bulletproof clothing” and swore he’d never do it again, according to the Miami Herald. Miguel Caballero’s clothing line is based in Colombia, marketed under the name MC Armor in the U.S. and is newly available in Miami.  His line is currently being sold in ten Florida shops and others in Texas and California.
  • Federal judge blocks Texas abortion law
    Federal judge blocks Texas abortion law
    A federal judge temporarily on Thursday blocked a Texas law that would limit second-trimester abortions in a ruling that came one day before the regulation was to take effect. >> Read more trending news U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of Austin concluded that abortion providers established that, without a 14-day temporary restraining order, a Texas woman seeking an abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy could be denied access to “the most commonly used and safest” procedure available. “The act leaves that woman and her physician with abortion procedures that are more complex, risky, expensive, difficult for many women to arrange, and often involve multi-day visits to physicians, and overnight hospital stays,” the judge wrote. Read the full story on mystatesman.com
  • White House says Donald Trump will donate $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief 
    White House says Donald Trump will donate $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief 
    White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump will pledge $1 million of his own money toward Hurricane Harvey relief. >> Read more trending news He did not specify how or when. Sanders told members of the media that he would be soliciting recommendations on which groups should receive the funds, CNN reported. “He actually asked that I check with the folks in this room since you are very good at research and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organizations that are best and most effective in helping and providing aid, and he’d like some suggestions from the folks here and I’d be happy to take those,” she said Thursday. The news came as Sanders announced Trump’s plans to return to Texas and Louisiana to see more storm-damaged locations, though she said specific locations had not been finalized. It’s unclear whether Trump’s donation will take effect immediately. During last year’s campaign, Trump claimed to have raised $6 million for veterans groups in January 2016, but only after six months and a Washington Post investigation did the checks arrive in charities’ mailboxes, according to the Associated Press.
