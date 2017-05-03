A family is spending some well-deserved time together after a military dad returned home and gave his kids a surprise they’ll never forget.

Tech. Sgt. Lance Daigle has been deployed for six months with the U.S. Air Force.

RELATED: Teen moved to tears by military dad’s surprise arrival

On Wednesday, he dressed up in catcher’s gear and caught the first pitches his son and daughter threw out at the Carolina Mudcats’ stadium in Zebulon, North Carolina.

>> Read more trending news

“We have a special Mudcats player catching those first pitches,” the announcer said as the kids approached the pitcher’s mound. When he took off his mask, the kids screamed “Dad!” and jumped into his arms.

Carolina Mudcats/carolinamudcats.com Tech. Sgt. Lance Daigle gave his son and daughter a surprise of a lifetime at a recent Carolina Mudcats game.

Close Mudcats homecoming Photo Credit: Carolina Mudcats/carolinamudcats.com Tech. Sgt. Lance Daigle gave his son and daughter a surprise of a lifetime at a recent Carolina Mudcats game.

Check out the touching video shared by the Carolina Mudcats below.