VP Mike Pence takes birthday party to new heights

Vice President Mike Pence was sky-high as he celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday.

Pence traveled to Houston on Air Force Two, where he welcomed 12 new astronauts in a ceremony at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, ABC News reported.

Joining Pence on board was Sen. Ted Cruz and Reps. Brian Babin and Lamar Smith.

Cruz tweeted a photo of the balloon-filled cabin, writing, "Wishing @VP a Happy Birthday! He's a very good man. Am on Air Force 2 right now, decked out to celebrate, as we head down to @NASA_Johnson."

Pence appeared to enjoy the festivities, tweeting a photo of himself in the balloon-filled cabin. “Fun way to start a birthday,” the vice president tweeted.

When he arrived at the Johnson Space Center, Pence was presented with a cake emblazoned with NASA’s logo and a birthday greeting.

"One of the coolest birthday cakes I've ever had. Thanks, @NASA!" Pence tweeted.

Headed back to D.C. with a great team and friends and another birthday cake. #VPinTX pic.twitter.com/CowCkQyicf — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 7, 2017