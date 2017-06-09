Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
72°
H 79
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
72°
Few Clouds
H 79° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 79° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 79° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
VP Mike Pence takes birthday party to new heights
Close

VP Mike Pence takes birthday party to new heights

VP Mike Pence takes birthday party to new heights
Photo Credit: Eric Thayer/Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday.

VP Mike Pence takes birthday party to new heights

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence was sky-high as he celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

Pence traveled to Houston on Air Force Two, where he welcomed 12 new astronauts in a ceremony at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, ABC News reported. 

Joining Pence on board was Sen. Ted Cruz and Reps. Brian Babin and Lamar Smith. 

Cruz tweeted a photo of the balloon-filled cabin, writing, "Wishing @VP a Happy Birthday! He's a very good man. Am on Air Force 2 right now, decked out to celebrate, as we head down to @NASA_Johnson."

Pence appeared to enjoy the festivities, tweeting a photo of himself in the balloon-filled cabin. “Fun way to start a birthday,” the vice president tweeted.

When he arrived at the Johnson Space Center, Pence was presented with a cake emblazoned with NASA’s logo and a birthday greeting.

"One of the coolest birthday cakes I've ever had. Thanks, @NASA!" Pence tweeted.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • UK election ends in hung Parliament
    UK election ends in hung Parliament
    Great Britain’s general election ended in a hung Parliament on Friday, with Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party failing to achieve a majority, the BBC reported. >> Read more trending news  British voters dealt May a devastating blow, denying her the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct Brexit talks, Reuters reported. A Labour victory in Southampton made a Conservative majority now mathematically impossible, CNN reported. After the results of 633 seats were declared, Conservatives had won 308 of them and therefore were no longer able to surpass 326 — the number needed to claim a majority in the Great Britain’s 650-seat Parliament. May indicated she would not resign, although her Labour rival, Jeremy Corbyn, said she should step down, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, analysts at global bank Citi said they expected May to resign today, according to the BBC. 'At this time, more than anything else this country needs a period of stability,' May said after winning her own parliamentary seat of Maidenhead, near London. 'If ... the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do,” May said. The victory was a technical one for May and her party, but also was a major personal setback for the prime minister. At least one Conservative member of Parliament will lose a seat in an election campaign that did not have to happen for three years, CNN reported.
  • Japan passes law that would allow emperor to abdicate
    Japan passes law that would allow emperor to abdicate
    Japan’s parliament passed a historic bill Friday that would allow Emperor Akihito to abdicate and pave the way for the accession of his son, Crown Prince Naruhito, Reuters reported. >> Read more trending news The legislation permits the first abdication by a Japanese monarch since Emperor Kokaku in 1817 during the latter part of the Edo Period, CNN reported. The royal male line in Japan is unbroken, records show, for at least 14 centuries. Akihito, 83, who has had heart surgery and treatment for prostate cancer, said last year he feared age might make it difficult for him to continue to fulfill his duties, Reuters reported. Akihito is the first Japanese emperor who was never considered divine. He has worked for decades to soothe the wounds of World War II, fought in the name of his father, Hirohito. Akihito will be succeeded by Naruhito, 57, the eldest of his three children, probably next year, Reuters reported. 'Abdication will take place for the first time in 200 years, reminding me once again of how important an issue this is for the foundation of our nation, its long history, and its future,' Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters. 'In essence, the emperor is resigning, which I feel was an issue of personal thought,' said Masayoshi Matsumoto, a 47-year-old animator. The law applies only to Akihito and not to future emperors, Reuters reported.
  • German bank: Privacy laws prevent disclosing Trump financial information
    German bank: Privacy laws prevent disclosing Trump financial information
    Germany’s largest bank told Congress on Thursday that it is not allowed to share any information it may have about President Donald Trump’s finances and possible ties to Russia, Reuters reported. >> Read more trending news In a letter to five Democratic members of the House of Representatives, Deutsche Bank AG said it was barred from revealing information due to U.S. privacy laws, Reuters reported. 'We hope that you will understand Deutsche Bank's need to respect the boundaries that Congress and the courts have set in an effort to protect confidential information,' lawyers for Germany’s largest bank wrote. Deutsche Bank's correspondence follows a May 23 request from Maxine Waters, ranking Democrat on the House of Representatives’ Financial Services Committee, and four peers, requesting information about Trump. Waters' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In May, Congress asked Deutsche Bank to share what it might know about Trump's real-estate business and whether the president had financial backing from Russia, Reuters reported. Deutsche Bank was given until June 2 to respond, but the German lender requested more time. Public records show that Deutsche Bank loaned Trump millions of dollars for real-estate ventures. The Democrats do not have the power to compel Deutsche Bank to comply, Reuters reported. The Financial Services Committee has subpoena power, but Republican committee members, who make up the majority of the panel, would have to cooperate.
  • Pet owners warned as highly contagious dog flu spreads after dog show
    Pet owners warned as highly contagious dog flu spreads after dog show
    Officials are warning about the dog flu after five confirmed cases in Georgia. The new strain was apparently spread by out-of-state dogs at a dog show in Houston County last month. >> Read more trending news Veterinarians said the dog flu is so contagious that a dog can sneeze 20 feet away from another dog and pass it or people can spread it by petting another dog. “It can easily be transferred from one city to another, simply because of a plane flight or a car ride,” Dr. Cary Mackey said. Mackey’s clinic is stocking up on vials of the dog flu vaccine, which may soon be administered all around the metro.  Related: 5 things to know about dog flu “It may not offer full protection, but if the dog gets infected, it should help prevent severe symptoms of the flu in your pets,” she said. A growing number of pet owners are getting their dogs vaccinated and state officials are spreading the word that the flu is out there.  “(It can spread in) shelters, kennels, things like that where you have a lot of dogs collected in one place,” Assistant State Veterinarian Dr. Janemarie Hennebelle said.  Officials advise dog owners to be on the lookout for dogs that are sneezing or coughing. They said the flu can make dogs sick, but it is not usually fatal.  “Very rarely is this fatal, but unfortunately there have been a few patients that have passed away due to the flu and side effects of being infected,” Mackey said.
  • At least one dead, dozens injured in church bus crash in Georgia
    At least one dead, dozens injured in church bus crash in Georgia
    At least one person died and nearly two dozen others were injured in a crash involving a church bus and a car in south Fulton County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news Officers say the bus overturned and landed on a car. At least 21 people were treated on the scene and nine have been taken to the hospital. Two people are in critical condition. The road is shut down in both directions. The bus from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. was carrying a church youth group. At least 21 people were treated on the scene and nine have been taken to the hospital. A medical helicopter landed to airlift victims to hospitals but left without picking anyone up. The church posted on its Facebook page about the crash. 'PRAY! One of the buses with the student ministry mission had an accident on the way to the Atlanta airport. Several serious injuries. Please pray for those injured and parents as they travel to Atlanta,' the post said.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.