Mike Pence got a puppy for Father's Day; meet Harley

Vice President Mike Pence got quite the Father’s Day surprise this weekend.

The second lady and daughters presented the vice president with a puppy named Harley.

The family also adopted a gray tabby kitten named Hazel. The Pences spent the weekend in Indianapolis and brought their new pets to Washington, D.C. for the first time when the family returned to the vice president’s residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory.

New Second Dog - Harley - got his first ride on Air Force Two with @VP. Next exploring the grounds & house at Vice President's Residence. pic.twitter.com/opmERCsii2 — Marc Lotter (@VPPressSec) June 19, 2017

And... for Father's Day, we surprised @VP with an Indiana puppy! Introducing: Harley! pic.twitter.com/ZlvNasOw9b — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 18, 2017

In a post on Instagram, second daughter Charlotte Pence noted that the addition of Hazel and Harley comes in the wake of the family’s recent loss of their cat, Oreo.

“(And) with loss, comes new life,” she wrote. “Welcome to our family, Harley and Hazel! And happy Father's Day to the best dad, who deserves a surprise puppy and so much more.”

~ and with loss, comes new life ~ Welcome to our family, Harley and Hazel! And happy Father's Day to the best dad who deserves a surprise puppy and so much more. A post shared by Charlotte Rose Pence (@charlotterosepence) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

Harley and Hazel join the Pences’ other cat, Pickle; a rabbit, Marlon Bundo; and the recent addition of a beehive at the Naval Observatory.

President Donald Trump’s family has yet to add a pet to the mix. There was some talk in December that he may adopt a dog owned by Palm Beacher Lois Pope, but Pope said in March that since she did not hear back from Trump after their Thanksgiving discussion, she has grown attached to the dog.