Michigan firearms instructor accidentally shoots student

LIVONIA, Mich. - A Michigan firearms instructor may face charges after he accidentally discharged his weapon during a training class Saturday, wounding a student, police said.
The victim, a 39-year-old man from Detroit, was struck in both legs by a single bullet, MLive reported.
Livonia Police Detective Capt. Robert Nenciarini said the shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Saturday at Firearm Exchange.
The 44-year-old firearms instructor was conducting a training class for people hoping to obtain concealed pistol licenses. Another class was underway next door, Nenciarini said.
"I don't know what he was demonstrating ... but he pulled his gun out of its holster, pointed it at the door separating the two classrooms and fired a round," Nenciarini told MLive.
The bullet from a 9-mm handgun struck a man in the leg, MLive reported. The bullet exited and then struck his other leg. Police said he was hospitalized and the injuries weren't fatal.
The instructor wasn't arrested, but the investigation likely will be presented to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges, MLive reported.
"I'm expecting some sort of negligent discharge of a weapon or something," Nenciarini said.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself