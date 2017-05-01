Sasha and Malia Obama celebrated their last night as residents of the White House by engaging in a typical teenage activity: throwing a pizza and slumber party with friends.

Michelle Obama revealed the inside information during a speech Thursday at the American Institute of Architecture.

During a question-and-answer session, the former first lady answered questions about her time at the White House, including how her daughters spent their last days in their former home.

“They had a sleepover ... because my girls are so normal, they’re like, ‘Well, eight girls are going to be sleeping here because it’s our last time, and we want pizza, and we want nuggets.’ And it’s like, really?” she told the audience.

She also said Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15, found it difficult to leave the home they had known for eight years.

“So that moment of transition, right before the doors opened and we welcomed in the new family, our kids were leaving out the back door in tears, saying goodbye to people,” she said.

Obama said that she tried keep her composure because she knew any tears that she shed would be misconstrued.

“I didn’t want to have tears in my eyes because people would swear I was crying because of the new president,” she said.

Obama offered a small insight into her post-White House life with the audience, saying: “Friends are surprised I answer the door now.”

She reiterated that she has no interest in running for office.

“I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again,” she said.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images Sasha Obama (L), US first lady Michelle Obama (C) and Malia Obama (R) follow US President Barack Obama to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base to travel to National Parks in New Mexico and California on June 15, 2016 in Maryland. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

