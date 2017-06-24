Michael Jordan fan has crying LeBron James tattooed on leg

Kalen Gilleese concedes that LeBron James is one of pro basketball’s greatest players, but he still believes that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ star is not in the class of Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, his favorite player.

So after the Cavs were beaten in the NBA Finals by the Golden State Warriors, Gilleese, who already sports a body full of tattoos, added a crying LeBron James face to his right calf.

“I think LeBron is in the top five of all time, but he’s not Jordan,” the Salt Lake City resident told ESPN. “I just get ticked off by everyone saying that. And I absolutely hate how LeBron flops.”

Gilleese said he bugged his friend, tattoo artist Preston Schooley, to do the tattoo for the last two months.

“After the Warriors won, I convinced him to do it on me,” Gilleese told ESPN.

“He likes to be a troll, and this does the trick,” Schooley told ESPN.

Gilleese said that whether people like or despise James, they are impressed by Schooley’s intricate work.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people that have seen it,” Gilleese told ESPN. “No matter what they think, they end by appreciating how well done it is.”

