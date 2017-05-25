Listen Live
National
Memorial Day 2017: Should you buy it or should you wait? Here are some shopping tips
Memorial Day 2017: Should you buy it or should you wait? Here are some shopping tips

Memorial Day 2017: Should you buy it or should you wait? Here are some shopping tips
This photo provided by Amazon shows the company's Fire 7 tablet. Amazon has found a niche in the tablet market with lower-cost models, while Apple, Samsung and Microsoft chase professionals with higher-end devices. The Fire 7 comes with Amazonâs Alexa voice assistant built-in, allowing people to control lights and household appliances, ask for the news or jokes and check the weather. (Amazon via AP)

Memorial Day 2017: Should you buy it or should you wait? Here are some shopping tips

It’s nearly summer and the urge to get out and spend can be strong.

Before you head out on a shopping spree, FatWallet.com, he website that directs consumers to daily deals and saving opportunities, has a few suggestions for you.

If you are looking for that perfect pair of shorts, this is a great time to shop. On the other hand, if you want a new laptop, you may want to wait a bit. 

FatWallet.com offers these shopping tips for the Memorial Day weekend:  

Summer ClothingBUY – The kick-off of summer clothing retail season, some 34% of Memorial Day shoppers buy clothes and another 21 percent buy shoes as dozens of site-wide discounts from top retailers, including 20-50 percent off shorts, tanks, sandals and swimwear, swarm the best deals of the weekend. Be sure to utilize cash back from Ebates to add significant savings to your summer thread purchases!

MattressesBUY - 36 million mattresses are shipped each year. Traditionally, there is no better time to buy a mattress, or mattress sets, than during Memorial Day sales when all specialty sleep, furniture and department store retailers offer their biggest savings and brand selection of the year.

AppliancesBUY and WAIT – More than 62 million major appliances shipped in the U.S. in 2016. Home improvement stores like Home Depot, Sears and Lowe’s will feature Memorial Day deals with up to 50 percent off refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers, etc. that rival their Black Friday prices.

LaptopsWAIT – Like TVs, there are always one-off sales for laptops, especially older models. While a healthy 12 percent will look for deals on electronics during Memorial Day sales, the best time to buy a new laptop is during Back to School sales in July, or on Black Friday when selection and prices on MacBooks, touchscreen laptops and 2-in-1 hybrid tablet/laptops can drop as much as 50 percent.

Patio Furniture / GrillsBUY and WAIT – A growing industry with $8 billion in sales, spring discounting on patio furniture and grills hit its peak during Memorial Day weekend. Prices go back up in June until summer clearance in the fall when these items are cheapest, but are also ready for storage.

Lawn & Garden SuppliesBUY – As annual retail sales eclipse $6 billion, May brings sweeping spring sales on lawn and gardening supplies that ramp up to Memorial Day. Holiday deals offer some of the best seasonal discounts on mulch, soil, plant food, fertilizers, pesticides and grass seed.

Power ToolsWAIT – A recent survey reports Father’s Day is the best time to buy tools, and 1 in 10 buy them as gifts for dads. Although some tool deals in May offer good savings, especially for outdoor power equipment, waiting until June offers a better over-all selection of savings options that can rival Black Friday tool deals.

Summer TravelBUY – While only 11 percent name Memorial Day as the best time for summer travel, the holiday signals urgency for securing summer vacation bookings. With 81 percent regularly go on vacations and 25 percent multiple times a year (survey), online travel sites like Expedia, Priceline, Orbitz and hotels.com compete to feature their best offers on airfare and hotel deals, cruise deals and car rental coupons for Memorial Day shoppers.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them  
    Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them  
    Pennsylvania authorities are investigating the deaths of two drug counselors at a halfway house in Chester County in metro Philadelphia in apparent separate heroin overdoses. >> Read more trending news The men were found unresponsive in separate bedrooms at the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge by recovering residents at the group home on Sunday, according to WFMZ TV. The residents tried to revive one of the counselors with the opioid antidote naloxone, but it didn’t work. Authorities found small baggies of heroin and used needles near the bodies of both victims, CNN reported. The counselor’s jobs included planning daily activities for the six recovering addicts at the center and supervising medication for the recovering addicts. An investigation into the deaths is underway.
  • Atlantic Hurricane season expected to be a little busier than normal
    Atlantic Hurricane season expected to be a little busier than normal
    Hurricane experts are not sure if we are coming out of a period of elevated storm risk, and that’s affecting their forecast going into the 2017 Atlantic season. Ben Friedman, acting administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, announced today that there is a 45% chance of an above average season, but also a 35% chance of an average storm season ahead. Models show only a 20% chance of a less active season. NOAA forecasts eleven to 17 named storms, with five to nine reaching hurricane status.  Two to four major hurricanes, with winds of at least 111 mph, are expected to form this year. “There is the potential for a lot of hurricane activity this year,” Friedman said during the agency’s annual forecast briefing at the NOAA National Center for Weather Climate Prediction. Last year, Hurricane Matthew skirted the Atlantic coast of Florida before making landfall in the Carolinas.  The storm killed 47 people in the U.S., mostly from flooding. The National Hurricane Center is emphasizing again this year that that storm surge is the biggest threat from any hurricane. 
  • What to know about the ‘Doomsday Vault,’ why we need it and what it’s for
    What to know about the ‘Doomsday Vault,’ why we need it and what it’s for
    Deep beneath an icy Norwegian mountain, above the Arctic Circle, lies the largest concentration of agricultural diversity on Earth. >> Read more trending news The Svelbard Global Seed Vault, also known as the “Doomsday” vault or bank, is designed to save the world’s crops and plants if disaster strikes. Recently, after water flooded the facility and questions about the threat of climate change arose, the Norwegian government decided to plan a redesign of the vault’s structure. >> Related: ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost Here are seven things to know about the vault: What is the purpose of the vault? If disease pandemics, asteroid crashes, climate change or any other global catastrophes were to ensue, the seeds stored in the Global Seed Vault could be the source for humans to regrow the crops needed for survival. But the vault was actually intended as a secure storage space for samples of other crop and plant collections at risk. Where is it? ﻿>> Related: Get the best view of the total eclipse﻿ The vault is located on the Arctic tundra island of Spitsbergen in Svalbard, Norway. The icy mountain housing the Seed Vault is called “Platåberget,” or “plateau mountain” in English, according the Crop Trust. The vault is about 400 feet deep inside the mountain. What does it store? More than 930,000 varieties of food crops are stored in the Global Seed Vault. It has the capacity to store 4.5 million seed samples with each sample containing about 500 seeds, so, according to the CropTrust, a maximum of 2.25 billion seeds can be stored in the vault. One room in the vault houses seeds for more than 150,000 different varieties of wheat. >> Related: Arctic ice shrinking to lowest levels ever for third straight year How much did the vault cost to build? The Global Seed Vault, which opened in 2008 was administered by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food on behalf of the Kingdom of Norway and reportedly cost approximately $9 million to build. Who is in charge? The Global Crop Diversity Trust (Crop Trust), Nordic Gene Bank (NordGen) and an international advisory council help manage the facility, its funding and operations. Read more here.  
  • Wrongly convicted man released after 24 years in prison for murder
    Wrongly convicted man released after 24 years in prison for murder
    A Pennsylvania man was granted freedom Tuesday after spending 24 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. Shaurn Thomas, 43, beamed as he walked out of the Schuylkill County Correctional Facility in Frackville and embraced family members, including his fiancée. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Thomas’ freedom was granted Tuesday morning by a judge who threw out his conviction in the 1990 murder of a businessman in North Philadelphia.  Prosecutors in the case agreed with Thomas’ defense team that the evidence brought forth at trial did not support his conviction, the Inquirer reported.  “I felt the justice system was going to prevail sooner or later, and that somebody would hear my cries,” Thomas said during a news conference outside the prison. “And they heard them.” The people Thomas referred to were lawyers from the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, who took on Thomas’ case eight years ago. His lead attorney was James Figorski, senior staff attorney at Dechert LLP and a former Philadelphia police officer.   >> Read more trending news Thomas was convicted of the slaying of businessman Domingo Martinez, who was shot to death in November 1990 while taking a $25,000 check to be cashed.  Thomas, then 16, had an alibi. He told authorities from the beginning that he was at a youth study center for juvenile offenders, dealing with the aftermath of an unrelated crime.  Both Thomas and his mother said they were in court at the time of the murder, awaiting his initial appearance on an arrest the night before for a motorcycle theft, Dechert LLP said in a statement.  The sign-in logs from the youth center disappeared before Thomas’ murder trial began. His alibi did not convince the jury, who found him guilty of Martinez’s murder.  He was sentenced to life in prison in 1993, at the age of 19.  Figorski, who represented Thomas pro bono, told the Inquirer that he was drawn to the case because he believed Thomas’ alibi. He worked with the Innocence Project to clear his client’s name.  “Jim has never wavered in his support of Shaurn, and is responsible for uncovering astounding evidence of his innocence,” the Innocence Project said in a news release.  The defense team began working in January with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office’s Conviction Review Unit, which found the case file from the Martinez murder investigation. The file disappeared decades ago. “In that file were 36 pages of witness statements taken days after the murder for which Shaurn would be arrested years later,” the Innocence Project said. “Those statements point to viable alternative perpetrators. “Had that information been available at trial -- and had the story of Shaurn’s presence in court at the moment the murder was committed been told correctly -- prosecutors agreed the trial would likely have ended differently.” Despite his release, prosecutors could choose to refile murder charges against Thomas, the Inquirer reported. They have until June 13 to make their decision.  In the meantime, Thomas is adjusting to being back with his family. He told NBC10 in Philadelphia that he plans to leave the city. “Philadelphia caused me too many heartaches,” Thomas said.  His mother, Hazeline Thomas, said it was difficult knowing that authorities did not believe her or her son. She said her son never gave up on proving his innocence. “I’m proud because he was innocent and he did something about it,” she told NBC10. “Family, prayer, hope,” Shaurn Thomas said. “Keep writing. Keep fighting. Never give up.”
  • Lawyer recorded telling rape victim Trump will deport her if she testifies, indictment says
    Lawyer recorded telling rape victim Trump will deport her if she testifies, indictment says
    A Baltimore defense attorney was arrested Tuesday after he was recorded telling an alleged rape victim the Trump administration would deport her if she testified against his client, court documents said.  Christos Vasiliades, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the courthouse as his client’s rape trial was set to start, according to the Baltimore Sun. He is charged with multiple counts that include witness intimidation and obstruction of justice.  Vasiliades’ interpreter, Edgar Ivan Rodriguez, was also arrested, the Sun reported. A 12-court indictment in the case alleges that Vasiliades was recorded trying to dissuade the woman who accused his client of rape from testifying at trial. He and Rodriguez are also accused of trying to bribe her with $3,000. The recording allegedly captured the lawyer talking about the “current environment” for immigrants in the United States since President Trump’s inauguration.  “You know how things are with Trump’s laws now,” he told the woman’s husband in the recorded conversation. “Someone goes to court, and boom, they get taken away.” According to court documents, Vasiliades also offered an alternative solution that he said would go over well in his native Greece: beat the defendant up. “He’s an (expletive). I think you should find him and kick his (expletive), personally,” Vasiliades said, according to court documents obtained by the Sun. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, who obtained the indictment against Vasiliades and Rodriguez, commented on the indictment on Facebook.  'Threatening a victim of crime with deportation could have a chilling effect on our criminal justice system,' Frosh said.  >> Read more trending news The indictment, which was filed Tuesday, stated that the case against Vasiliades and Rodriguez began on April 11, when the men called the woman and her husband and asked to meet them, stating that her case had become “more complicated.” The meeting took place at a Baltimore restaurant.  During the meeting, they pointed out that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be in the courtroom for their client, Mario Aguilar-Delossantos, the indictment said. They told the couple that due to new federal laws and policies enacted by the Trump administration, there was a high risk that they would be deported if they showed up in court.   Vasiliades and Rodriguez are accused of telling the couple that Aguilar-Delossantos was “very sorry and could offer compensation if they did not come to court and testify against him,” the indictment said. The men claimed that the money could help ensure that the couple remained in the country. Instead of taking the lawyer up on his offer, the couple went to law enforcement. Police investigators had them call Vasiliades on May 15, but that call was closely monitored and recorded.  Over the span of a couple of days, and multiple phone calls with Vasiliades, a face-to-face meeting was set up for May 18. When everyone arrived at the meeting place, an office space in Baltimore, Vasiliades made everyone leave their cellphones in the lobby.  Unknown to him or Rodriguez, however, the couple still had a recording device with them. The device recorded the lawyer reiterating the risk of deportation for the victim if she testified, the indictment said. “Because she’s there (in court), you know, my guy’s going to be, like, ‘I’m here, but she is, too,’” Vasiliades told them, according to the document. Rodriguez told the woman ICE officials would ask for her immigration documents. At that point, Vasiliades allegedly said, “Then everybody’s (expletive).”  Read the entire indictment here.  It was during the May 18 meeting that Vasiliades and Rodriguez told the victim she and her husband would receive $3,000 if they failed to show up and the case got thrown out of court, the indictment said. The court document detailed the plan the men came up with.  “On the upcoming trial date, (the couple) should not show up to court and should instead wait outside the courthouse with Rodriguez, who would be holding the cash, while Vasiliades would appear in court,” the indictment said. “If the case was then ‘thrown out’ due to the fact that (the couple) did not show up, Vasiliades would come out of the courthouse, give a ‘thumbs up’ to Rodriguez and Rodriguez would hand (the couple) the cash.” After pointing out that, in Greece, the punishment for an alleged rapist would be a beating, Vasiliades told the couple that all he wanted was for them to not show up at the trial, court documents said.  “I did my job, I did very good, and I can go home and go to sleep OK,” Vasiliades said, according to the indictment. “And then you get something, and then you find him outside, brother, and you (expletive) him up, that’s it.” The Sun reported that Aguilar-Delossantos’s trial was pushed back to August because of his lawyer’s arrest. Aguilar-Delossantos is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault, as well as third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses. 
