Memorial Day 2017: Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohls and others deals  and sales

Memorial Day, the day set aside to honor those who died in military service to the United States, is Monday.
The practice of taking a day to honor the war dead began after the Civil War. More than 100 years later, “Decoration Day” became an official federal holiday known as Memorial Day in 1971.
The day also marks the unofficial start of summer, and retailers are offering those first summer sales.
Memorial Day ads
Here are links to some in-store and online retail ads. (Click on the store name to see the ads and their expiration dates).
Good deals
Here are a few deals available to shoppers during the Memorial Day weekend:
Amazon - Up to 70 percent off select items
Best Buy - Up to 50 percent off phone cases and screen protectors
Bed Bath and Beyond – 20 percent off one item in-store
Columbia – 25 percent off select items
Dick’s - Up to 50 percent off select outdoor equipment
Gymboree - Entire store is $12.99 and under
Home Depot - Up to 15 percent off grills and smokers
JCPenney -- Take 40 percent off appliances
Kmart – Up to 50 percent off select patio furniture, plus other deals
Kohls - 12' x 30 Steel Pro Pool - $149.99
Lowe's - 30 percent off appliances
Macy's – 20 percent off Memorial Day sale, plus free shipping at $49
Old Navy - Up to 50 percent off tees, shorts and active wear
Pier 1 Imports - Desk chairs on sale - $44.98
Rack Room -- Buy one, get one free for sandals
Sam’s Club - Night Therapy 12" Classic Green Tea memory foam full mattress and bi-fold box springs. - $299 w/free shipping
Sears -- Up to 40 percent off appliances
Target - Stok Drum Charcoal Grill - $99
Walmart - Costway 4 PC Patio Rattan Wicker Chair Sofa Table Set - $199.98
