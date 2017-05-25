Listen Live
National
Memorial Day 2017: Macy's, Best Buy, Kohls and others deals  and sales
Photo Credit: Bebeto Matthews/AP
In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, photo, shoppers holding bags from Macy's wait to cross an intersection in New York. Macy's Inc. reports earnings, Thursday, May 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Memorial Day, the day set aside to honor those who died in military service to the United States, is Monday.

The practice of taking a day to honor the war dead began after the Civil War. More than 100 years later, “Decoration Day” became an official federal holiday known as Memorial Day in 1971.

The day also marks the unofficial start of summer, and retailers are offering those first summer sales. 

Memorial Day ads

Here are links to some in-store and online retail ads. (Click on the store name to see the ads and their expiration dates).

Amazon.com

Belk

Best Buy

Big Lots

Home Depot

J.C. Penney

Kmart

Kohl’s

Lowes

Macy's

Michael's

Rooms to Go

Sam's Club

Sears

Starbucks

Stein Mart

Target

Walmart

Good deals

Here are a few deals available to shoppers during the Memorial Day weekend:

Amazon - Up to 70 percent off select items

Best Buy - Up to 50 percent off phone cases and screen protectors 

Bed Bath and Beyond – 20 percent off one item in-store

Columbia – 25 percent off select items

Dick’s - Up to 50 percent off select outdoor equipment

Gymboree - Entire store is $12.99 and under

Home Depot - Up to 15 percent off grills and smokers

JCPenney -- Take 40 percent off appliances

Kmart – Up to 50 percent off select patio furniture, plus other deals

Kohls - 12' x 30 Steel Pro Pool - $149.99 

Lowe's - 30 percent off appliances

Macy's – 20 percent off Memorial Day sale, plus free shipping at $49

Old Navy - Up to 50 percent off tees, shorts and active wear

Pier 1 Imports - Desk chairs on sale - $44.98

Rack Room -- Buy one, get one free for sandals

Sam’s Club - Night Therapy 12" Classic Green Tea memory foam full mattress and bi-fold box springs. - $299 w/free shipping

Sears -- Up to 40 percent off appliances 

Target - Stok Drum Charcoal Grill - $99

Walmart - Costway 4 PC Patio Rattan Wicker Chair Sofa Table Set - $199.98 

