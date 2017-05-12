Listen Live
National
Melania Trump's 2006 interview highlights her first months of motherhood
Close

Melania Trump's 2006 interview highlights her first months of motherhood

5 Fast Facts about Melania Trump

Melania Trump's 2006 interview highlights her first months of motherhood

By: Stephanie Murphy, Palm Beach Daily News

Editor’s note: Melania Trump celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a new mother on May 14, 2006, after the birth of her son, Barron, on March 20 of that year. In an interview at the time with the Palm Beach Daily News, Donald and Melania Trump talked about being new parents.

As the first family celebrates its first Mother’s Day in the White House, take a look back with this story from our archives.

» Complete coverage: President Donald Trump in Palm Beach

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • 

All is “rite” with the world today, as Melania Trump marks her first Mother’s Day as a mom.

» PHOTOS: First lady Melania Trump, Akie Abe tour Morikami gardens

She walked down the aisle last year in Palm Beach, taking the hand of Donald John Trump in marriage before a full house of friends, family and international celebrities at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea.

Melania gave birth to her first child on March 20 in New York and turned 36 about five weeks later.

Close

Melania Trump

» Melania Trump visits girls at HomeSafe in Lake Worth

In a recent interview, Melania shared some thoughts on being a new mother and her childhood memories of the holiday in Slovenia.

Melania and their otrok, the Slovenian word for “baby,” will spend today with her mother and father, Amalia and Viktor Knavs. They will go out for lunch or dine at home, a luxurious residence in Trump Tower, also home of the “Apprentice” boardroom. As one might expect with a new-baby household, the plans are loose.

» Photos: Melania Trump through the years

What is the best part of motherhood?

“The love. It’s unconditional love. (Being a new mother is) wonderful. Every mother knows this. It’s a miracle almost, I could say, that two people can create. It’s very, very special.

“You can watch the baby, every move he makes. It’s just amazing. A great, great experience. I was very lucky. I had a beautiful pregnancy. Everyone is healthy and happy.”

Does Barron remind you of any relatives?

“He reminds me of Donald. And a little bit of my dad. The baby looks like Donald. He has my eyes, and beautiful brown hair. He has long fingers and long legs.”

What is he like so far?

“A very happy baby. He’s a very, very calm baby; he doesn’t cry a lot. He’s up throughout the day and has a good appetite. He’s very curious. He wants to see (what’s going on), and he loves company.

“I can see he could be very tough, also. He lets you know what he wants with communication, when they see the bottle and when you’re putting him in the position to feed him.”

Michele Sandberg/Getty Images
Donald Trump, son Barron, and wife Melania at the Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida, January 4, 2015. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images)
Close

The Trumps

Photo Credit: Michele Sandberg/Getty Images
Donald Trump, son Barron, and wife Melania at the Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida, January 4, 2015. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images)

What kind of advice did your mother give you, and did you follow it?

“She was a great mother. She is. She had two babies, me and my sister. She knows what is good for a baby’s stomach and for his skin.”

Even if you were not a supermodel, many people would think that regaining your head-turning figure would be a high priority. Is that the case, or were you comfortable with letting your body adjust naturally? Any advice for other new mothers?

“Every woman should wait before exercising. The body needs to heal. Start slowly with exercise after six or seven weeks. I didn’t have any problems. It’s genes, also, that’s how my body is. But I’m not nervous about that. I won’t get crazy about it. I feel very well and very healthy, and (weight) will go off by itself.”

“(Women who push it too hard or too soon will be) tired and get headaches (and have) no energy. That’s not very healthy.”

Slovenians pay tribute to mothers on March 8. How do the two holidays compare?

“For me, it’s my first time here for Mother’s Day. In Slovenia, as a child in school, we always made a present in class to give to our mother. One year, I drew a picture of my mother. She saved it. When I look back, it’s really funny. A beautiful picture. Very strong colors. I saw it the last time I was at home.”

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
NEW YORK CITY, NY - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump attend Quest and Q Magazines Host Ivanka Trump Book Party at Trump Tower on October 14, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by SCOTT MORGAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Close

Ivanka, Melania, Barron Trump

Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
NEW YORK CITY, NY - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump attend Quest and Q Magazines Host Ivanka Trump Book Party at Trump Tower on October 14, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by SCOTT MORGAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

What are some of your favorite childhood memories of Mother’s Day?

“The family gets together. My sister, my dad and my mom. We would plan it so my mom didn’t know. We went together to buy flowers and presents for her. We made lunch and spent time together.”

How is your husband adapting?

“Donald has a special relationship (with Barron). He spends time with him every morning and every evening. Sometimes we visit him in the office. Donald wakes up early and gets him out of the crib. They talk for an hour. It’s very special.”

Your nanny, Clare Hollywood, helps with Barron. How has being a mother changed your lifestyle?

“We’re spending more time together. If (an event) is not important, I prefer to give the baby a bath and put him in bed. I prefer that to some outing that is not my interest. The baby is more fun. The baby knows who the mother is. They can feel it. It’s important to spend as much time with the baby as possible. In one way, we still need to have a life.”

» Photos: Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan at Bak Middle School of the Arts

Tony Senecal, Trump’s butler at Mar-a-Lago — who has watched the couple throughout their courtship, marriage and triumphant introduction of Barron to his Palm Beach crib — shared his perspective: “Both of them are so great with that baby. I really think this child is going to be special for both of them. Mr. Trump loves him, you can see it. And what a great baby! He’s the sweetest child. He has his mother’s disposition, his dad’s mouth and his grandfather’s hairline.”

Part of adapting to Barron’s arrival involves occasionally spending time apart, as Trump, 59, was in California last week on business. Barron is Donald’s fifth child. Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric are in their 20s. Tiffany is 12.

Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, along with their son Barron, walk in their inaugural parade on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images)
Close

The Trump family

Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, along with their son Barron, walk in their inaugural parade on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images)

In a separate interview, Donald Trump shared his thoughts:

How will you spend the holiday in Palm Beach?

“We’re having a big Mother’s Day luncheon at Mar-a-Lago, and I’ll go home early to see Melania and the baby.”

Is it an occasion for gifts?

“I gave her the ultimate gift.”

What has changed since Donnie was a baby?

“The difference primarily is, I’m a little older. But it’s amazing how similar it is. It’s been 27 years since the first time I lifted a baby out of the crib. It never changes. I take great care of the baby.

“He looks more like Melania. And he’s like her in temperament. Very calm. Which is not easy when you’re around me.”

Has parenting altered your hectic schedule?

“No, it hasn’t changed. It’s just great to have him with us. I love being with Barron and Melania. It’s really great. Having that beautiful baby at home.”

Is there a tiny tycoon in the making?

“When I read the paper, if Barron is awake, I bring him downstairs. I read aloud a little bit. You never know what sinks in.”

» What you don’t know about first lady Melania Trump

