Meet Patch, Kentucky Derby’s one-eyed underdog

The first leg of the America’s Triple Crown, Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, does not have a clear favorite.
Last year’s best 2-year old, Classic Empire, has the favorable odds to win, but one underdog is separating itself from the field before the first turn: Patch, the horse with one eye.
Trainer Todd Pletcher had the 2-year-old colt's left eye removed last June due to an inflammation.
Since the surgery, Patch has raced just a few times, finishing as the runner-up in last month’s Louisiana Derby.
“It seems to never faze him -- he’s a remarkable horse to recover as quickly as he did,” Pletcher told the BBC.
Patch is a 40-1 shot.
What does Pletcher think of his odds?
Everyone loves #KyDerby contender Patch. A lot of it due to the fact he only has one eye. But can he win Saturday? Trainer Todd Pletcher: pic.twitter.com/2AZpAqrmYN— America'sBestRacing (@ABRLive) May 1, 2017
“The mile and a quarter here will suit him well,” Pletcher said about the run at Churchill Downs in Lousiville, Kentucky.
Patch, according to his Twitter, sees a chance.
My trainer Todd Pletcher won a race @GulfstreamPark this weekend with a horse named BLIND AMBITION. Can't make this stuff up. 🌹🏇— Patch (@PatchHorse) May 1, 2017
