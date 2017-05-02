Meet Patch, Kentucky Derby’s one-eyed underdog

The first leg of the America’s Triple Crown, Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, does not have a clear favorite.

Last year’s best 2-year old, Classic Empire, has the favorable odds to win, but one underdog is separating itself from the field before the first turn: Patch, the horse with one eye.

Trainer Todd Pletcher had the 2-year-old colt's left eye removed last June due to an inflammation.

Since the surgery, Patch has raced just a few times, finishing as the runner-up in last month’s Louisiana Derby.

“It seems to never faze him -- he’s a remarkable horse to recover as quickly as he did,” Pletcher told the BBC.

Patch is a 40-1 shot.

What does Pletcher think of his odds?

Everyone loves #KyDerby contender Patch. A lot of it due to the fact he only has one eye. But can he win Saturday? Trainer Todd Pletcher: pic.twitter.com/2AZpAqrmYN — America'sBestRacing (@ABRLive) May 1, 2017

“The mile and a quarter here will suit him well,” Pletcher said about the run at Churchill Downs in Lousiville, Kentucky.



Patch, according to his Twitter, sees a chance.