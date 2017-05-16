Listen Live
National
McMaster: Trump shared 'wholly appropriate' information with Russia, didn't know source
Close

McMaster: Trump shared 'wholly appropriate' information with Russia, didn't know source

Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Trump Revealed Highly Classified Information to Russian Foreign Minister and Ambassador

McMaster: Trump shared ‘wholly appropriate’ information with Russia, didn’t know source

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON -  White House National Security adviser H.R. McMaster on Tuesday denied reports that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to Russia during a meeting last week, telling reporters at a White House press briefing that only “wholly appropriate” information was shared.

Trump, McMaster added, didn’t know where the information came from.

“He wasn’t briefed on the source,” he said.

>> Read more trending news

Highly classified information related to the fight against the Islamic State was allegedly shared during a meeting Friday between Trump, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, The Washington Post reported Monday, citing unidentified sources.

The disclosure included information that could jeopardize “a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State,” including the source's location and other identifying details, The Post reported.

McMaster also attended the meeting. A photographer working for Russian state-owned media was allowed to photograph the meeting, but no American news agencies were given access.

>> Related: WaPost: Trump revealed classified information to Russia during recent meeting

“In the context of that discussion, what the president discussed with the foreign minister is ... wholly appropriate,” McMaster said Tuesday, adding that Trump and Lavrov were discussing the threat of terrorism. “He’d also raised some difficult issues ... (and) then the president was emphasizing ‘Hey, we have some common interests here.”

McMaster added that while Trump’s disclosure didn’t jeopardize national security, the story being leaked to news agencies did.

“Our national security has been put at risk by those violating confidentiality,” McMaster said, again emphasizing that Trump did not disclose confidential information. “I think it’s important to investigate these sorts of things.”

>> Related: Trump responds to reports that he revealed classified info to Russia

The comments are similar to ones made by McMaster after The Post reported Monday about the meeting. Several other news agencies, including The New York Times and Reuters, also confirmed the reports, citing unidentified sources.

“The president and the foreign minister reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation,” McMaster told The Post. “At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed, and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.”

He reiterated his comments while addressing reporters at the White House later Monday.

>> Related: What is code-word information, and what happens when it is revealed?

"At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the president did not disclose any military operations that weren't already publicly known," McMaster told reporters Monday, according to CNN. "I was in the room. It didn't happen."

Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to address the controversy, writing that he had “the absolute right” to share “facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety.”

“Plus, I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS and terrorism,” he wrote.

Related

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: White House National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster talks to reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump threatened to end these sessions with reporters, Tweeting, "Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future 'press briefings' and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy" (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Close

H.R. McMaster

Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: White House National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster talks to reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump threatened to end these sessions with reporters, Tweeting, "Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future 'press briefings' and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy" (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Intelligence shared by Trump with Russia came from Israel, reports say
    Intelligence shared by Trump with Russia came from Israel, reports say
    ﻿﻿Update 3 p.m. May 16: The New York Times reported Tuesday that highly classified information shared by President Donald Trump with the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador came from Israel. The newspaper cited a pair of unidentified sources familiar with how the information was gathered. ﻿Original story: The Washington Post is reporting that in a May 10 meeting, President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified” information to the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador. In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, Trump jeopardized a source of intelligence on the Islamic State group, according to the paper.  >> Read more trending news  Trump has the power to declassify anything, but sharing information without permission of the ally who provided it represents “a major breach of espionage etiquette, and could jeopardize a crucial intelligence-sharing relationship,” according to the New York Times.  Buzzfeed News later reported that two officials have confirmed the report, indicating that “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.” At least one member of the Senate Intelligence Committee had been briefed on Trump’s disclosures, according to BuzzFeed News. The outlet also reported that other members have said they did not get a briefing. The newspaper said that Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly. The CIA is declining to comment. This is a developing story, please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Video: Horse pulled from deep mud in Hillsborough County
    Video: Horse pulled from deep mud in Hillsborough County
    A horse stuck deep in mud is sedated and rescued in Hillsborough County. It’s owner called 911 and heavy equipment was eventually used to lift the animal from its muddy plight. A veterinarian oversaw the rescue to ensure the animal’s survival.
  • Male nurse accused of groping women under anesthesia turned in by pastor
    Male nurse accused of groping women under anesthesia turned in by pastor
    A nurse accused of groping at least two women, who were under anesthesia at the time, was arrested in metro Atlanta and jailed without bond. Police said suspect Michael Morgan’s pastor contacted detectives about the crimes a few weeks ago.  “We believe a pastor had talked to Mr. Morgan about this and then came and reported the crime to us,” said Sgt. Sam Worsham. >> Read more trending news Worsham said investigators believe that the women were assaulted this year between February and April at the Northern Crescent Endoscopy/Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates. “While the female victims were in recovery, still under anesthesia, (he) was performing, not sexual acts on them, but sexual battery,' Worsham said. An incident report said that the pastor told police “Mr. Morgan looked at these women inappropriately and lifted their bras and had contact with their breast.” “We’re asking anyone if they have further information about this case to contact (the) Sandy Springs Police Department,” said Worsham. “That’s what’s concerning about this case. You are under anesthesia. You have a lot of trust in the facility you’re in.” The medical practice’s managing partner, Dr. Steven Morris, said the facility performs background checks on new employees, and has procedures in place to insure a safe environment. “We take patient safety very seriously and are shocked and concerned about this allegation,” Morris said in a statement. >> Related: Pot makes older people smarter, but impairs younger people, study finds “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement,” he said. Visitors to the sprawling medical complex said on Monday the allegations shocked them. “Whatever is done in the dark will come to the light,” said Tonya Walker. “I would feel violated and I would want the person punished for that indiscretion of my body.” Patient David Quinn said he believes that the pastor did the right thing and hopes Morgan faces prison time. “It’s a terrible thing to do to someone, and they should pursue the full extent of the law against him,” he said.
  • Hispanic Chamber to Gov. Scott: Tear down the alcohol wall
    Hispanic Chamber to Gov. Scott: Tear down the alcohol wall
    The Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce urges members to contact Gov. Rick Scott’s office to encourage him to sign a bill that would tear down a physical barrier now required to separate beer and wine sales from lard liquor sales. Grocers like Publix opposed the bill, but Walmart led a fight for it by claiming the current law was archaic and inconvenient to shoppers. The chamber sent an email to members that read, in part: “This costly, outdated law hinders and discourages competition, and the Hispanic Chamber fully supports its repeal – which would place all Florida businesses on a level playing field and provide consumers with increased convenience.”
  • 17 mummies found in Egyptian burial chamber, more could be unearthed
    17 mummies found in Egyptian burial chamber, more could be unearthed
      Archaeologists have made a stunning discovery in Egypt’s Nile Valley: They’ve unearthed at least 17 mostly intact mummies in a burial ground in the province of Minya, about 140 miles south of Cairo, according to news outlets. >> Read more trending news The ancient remains, believed to be about 1,500 years old, were found in a necropolis at a large archaeological site in the village of Tuna al-Gabal, The Associated Press reported, where thousands of mummified animals have previously been found. 'It's the first human necropolis to be found here,” Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani told reporters, according to the AP.  The mummies are likely the remains of priests and officials because they were elaborately preserved, al-Anani said. >> Related: Amazing ancient Egyptian discover made in Cairo slums The site could contain more than 30 mummies, an Egyptologist, Salah al-Kholi, told The Telegraph.  Archaeologists also found a half-dozen sarcophagi, papyrus, clay and limestone coffins and other vessels. Egyptian officials hope the discovery might help bolster the nation’s floundering tourism industry.    
