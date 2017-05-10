Listen Live
clear-night
70°
H 91
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
70°
Clear
H 91° L 66°
  • clear-night
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 91° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 91° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    92°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 97° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
McDonald's worker with Down syndrome retires after 33 years
Close

McDonald's worker with Down syndrome retires after 33 years

McDonald's worker with Down syndrome retires after 33 years
Photo Credit: ivanastar/Getty Images
McDonald's restaurant.

McDonald's worker with Down syndrome retires after 33 years

By: HotTopics.TV
Photo Credit: ivanastar/Getty Images

BRIGHTON, Mich. -  A community is celebrating a man’s retirement from his local McDonald’s restaurant after working there for more than 33 years.

>> Watch the news report here

Daniel Lybrink, who has Down syndrome, is retiring as lobby manager at a McDonald’s in Brighton, Michigan, WXYZ reports.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

He knew Monday was his last day on the job, but he didn’t know just how many people whole show up to wish him well.

“I’ve been crying all morning,” said Daniel’s caregiver, Molly Wisuri.

His brother choked up while talking about what Daniel means to him.

>> Read more trending news

“He’s one of the better kids in this whole world,” said his brother, Harry Lybrink.

Daniel said he will be retiring to the beach in Manistique.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Trump fires Comey: What Sean Spicer said in Tuesday briefing
    Trump fires Comey: What Sean Spicer said in Tuesday briefing
    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fielded questions about Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey in a Tuesday afternoon briefing that took place just hours before Comey’s firing was announced. >> Read more trending news Spicer’s daily news briefing began just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The White House announced Comey’s termination in an emailed news release about 5:40 p.m. The press secretary told reporters that Comey was “notified a short time” before the announcement was made, according to the Washington Post. Related: President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey In the afternoon briefing, a reporter asked Spicer if the White House was concerned about new information that made it appear Comey “gave inaccurate testimony to the Senate” on emails forwarded by Hillary Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin, to her then-husband, Anthony Weiner. “I have not asked the president or the staff about that,” Spicer replied. “But I mean, I think there’s — the one issue is I don’t think there’s any question by any account that there was classified information inappropriately shared on an unclassified system to an unclear person. I mean, that’s, to me, I think, what continues to be the takeaway.” The reporter then asked if the White House was concerned Comey may have given “inaccurate testimony.” “At this point, I have not asked and I’m not fully aware of this,” Spicer said. “I mean, I’m aware of the testimony that occurred and the inquiries, but I have yet to follow up on that, and I’d be glad to follow up.” “Does the president still have confidence — full confidence — in FBI Director James Comey?” the reporter asked. “I have no reason to believe — I haven’t asked him,” Spicer said. “So I don’t — I have not asked the president since the last time we spoke about this.” “And the last time you spoke about it, you said he did have confidence, but you’re not sure to say that again now?” the reporter asked. Spicer replied: “Well, I don’t — in light of what you’re telling me, I don’t want to start speaking on behalf of the president without speaking to him first.”
  • Congress stunned by firing of FBI Director as Democrats demand special counsel probe of Trump-Russia ties
    Congress stunned by firing of FBI Director as Democrats demand special counsel probe of Trump-Russia ties
    In a surprise move, President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey, with Justice Department officials citing Comey’s bungled handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe as a main reason for his departure, as Democrats charged it was more of an effort to short circuit a probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections, which they say might have ties to the Trump Campaign. It was only the second time an FBI Director had been fired – the first was when President Bill Clinton ousted William Sessions (no relation to Jeff Sessions, the current Attorney General). Let’s look more closely at the Comey firing: 1. No apologies from President Trump for firing Comey. Whether or not the White House expected such a big reaction to the firing of the FBI Director, President Trump was his usual self on this story, as he went on Twitter to jab at Democrats over Comey. The White House even put out quotes from top Democrats – which were critical of Comey – to make the case that Democrats shouldn’t mind his removal. Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017 2. For many Republicans, this was overdue. While Washington, D.C. was stunned by the Trump move, some of his most ardent supporters were very pleased, and even more so enjoyed the President’s words to the outgoing FBI Director. “I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors,” Mr. Trump wrote to Comey. One interesting part of this letter is the second paragraph, were the President notes that Comey told him – three times – that he was the target of any investigation. Best. Termination. Letter. Ever. pic.twitter.com/aPVm7h4MUW — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 9, 2017 3. Once upon a time, Trump liked and didn’t like Comey. During the 2016 campaign, both parties went back and forth on the FBI Director like a pair of kids going up and down on a playground seesaw. When Comey said there would be no charges against Clinton over her email server, Trump was not pleased. When Comey re-opened the probe before Election Day to check out new emails, Trump praised him. “It took guts for Director Comey to make the move that he made,” Trump said at a rally in Michigan. So Trump fired Comey, citing his handling of the Clinton case. This was Trump on Comey in October, after the Clinton letter. Watch. pic.twitter.com/CjPLsxshlH — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 10, 2017 4. Once upon a time, Democrats liked and didn’t like Comey. During the 2016 campaign, there were plenty of Democrats – and Hillary Clinton campaign officials – who wanted to see James Comey leave town in manacles, convinced he had put his thumb on the scale for Donald Trump. Even last week at a Senate hearing, several Democrats made clear their aggravation with Comey. But when the President fired Comey, suddenly some of those same critics turned instantly into Comey defenders. But some Clinton aides say that’s not really what’s at work. This is the headline Trump wants. It's inaccurate. We're not defending Comey. We're calling out Trump for trying to block Russia probe. https://t.co/grjcv6hrci — Robby Mook (@RobbyMook) May 10, 2017 5. Democrats ramp up calls for a special prosecutor. When it comes to questions about Russia, and 2016 election ties to the Trump Campaign, Democrats quickly called for a special prosecutor in the wake of the firing of the FBI Director, something they’ve been pushing for since the November elections. “The President’s sudden and brazen firing of the FBI Director raises the ghosts of some of the worst Executive Branch abuses,” said House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. On Comey, this is a flash back to the days of Richard Nixon. We need an independent investigation and Congress must stand up to @POTUS! — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) May 10, 2017 6. Some Republicans express concern about Comey firing. There were GOP voices who were not on board with the firing of the FBI Director by President Trump. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said he found the timing “very troubling.” Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) labeled part of Mr. Trump’s letter to Comey, “bizarre.” The Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) was even more blunt: “I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey’s termination,” Burr said. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said the public deserves “an explanation for his immediate firing.” I've spent the last several hours trying to find an acceptable rationale for the timing of Comey's firing. I just can't do it. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) May 10, 2017 7. What happens to the Russia investigation? Technically, nothing changes with the FBI’s Russia probe, as career officials who have been involved with it in the National Security Division, along with the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, will push ahead with their probe. 8. Comey has stood by his handling of the Clinton email case. Just last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Comey defended how he handled the matter during the 2016 campaign, basically saying he felt like he needed to speak out, because to stay quiet – as normally would happen – might send a signal that something (or someone) was being protected by the FBI. “Even in hindsight, and this has been one of the world’s most painful experiences, I would make the same decision,” Comey said. FBI Dir. James Comey: 'It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election.' https://t.co/C1OKDyvELp pic.twitter.com/1LduBzhqDi — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 3, 2017 9. What were the reasons given for his firing? The White House issued a three page rundown by Rod Rosenstein, the new Deputy Attorney General, that spelled out the case against Comey, accusing him of violating norms of the Justice Department, and ignoring guidelines for how to handle investigations which don’t lead to criminal charges. “Almost everyone agrees that the Director made serious mistakes,” Rosenstein wrote. The Rosenstein letter is remarkable. Comey is being fired for his press statement in July 2016 about Clinton https://t.co/RlUBQf4x00 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 9, 2017 10. Nixon Library trolls Twitter on Comey. A few weeks ago, it was the Carter Library that poked at President Trump, by noting Jimmy Carter’s 100 day record in terms of laws passed, executive orders issued and approval rating in the polls. Then, as news of the Comey firing spread on Tuesday, the Nixon Library in California did its best to spread some smiles on Twitter, saying President Trump had just done something that even Mr. Nixon had not. FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian pic.twitter.com/PatArKOZlk — RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) May 9, 2017 Look for this story to keep bubbling for several days – especially since President Trump will meet on Wednesday with the Russian Foreign Minister.
  • Disney earnings better than expected, but overall revenue falls short
    Disney earnings better than expected, but overall revenue falls short
    The Walt Disney Company reported fiscal-second quarter earnings that beat estimates, but overall revenue was slightly lower than what Wall Street analysts projected.   The company's cable network, which includes ESPN, again reported disappointing numbers, while theme parks and 'Beauty and the Beast' drove bigger profits.  Theme parks gained 20% to $750 million with revenues up 9 percent to nearly $4.30 billion.  Disney is also seeing 'significant growth' in the number of subscribers to streaming services and other digital platforms.   According to Thomson Reuters: Disney reported earnings per share of $1.50 vs a expected $1.41 with revenue of $13.34 billion vs an expected number of $13.45 billion. Disney stock (DIS) took a dip in after market trading.   While the cable business, lead by the troubled ESPN network which recently laid off more than 100 people continued to have problems, Chairman and CEO Bob Iger defended the network, saying Disney is 'confident in ESPN's future.'   Disney said operating income in it's studio business grew 21 percent year over year. The company credited 'Beauty and the Beast,' which has grossed more than $1 billion at the box office.   This is the breakdown of all Disney earnings by sector according to CNBC,   Media and networks: $2.22 billion vs. $2.20 billion expected   Parks and resorts: $750 million vs. $726.4 million expected   Studio: $656 million vs. $528 million expected   Consumer and interactive: $367 million vs. $365.7 million expected
  • President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey
    President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey
    President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, according to a statement from the White House press office: “Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.  The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump.  A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.” Comey, 56, was nominated for the FBI position in 2013 by President Barack Obama.  >> Read more trending news >> Related: Lawmakers: Flynn likely broke the law; what is the emoluments clause?  The firing comes after Comey told said in sworn testimony on Capitol Hill last week that Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, sent “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband's laptop, some of which contained classified information.  >> ﻿Related: What is a ﻿Related: What is a FISA warrant? The FBI said in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that most of the emails with classified information were not because of the forwarded emails. It said only “a small number” of the emails were forwarded. Most of them had been backed up from other devices. >> Related: Who are key players in the Russia/Trump saga?  In a letter to Comey, Trump said he was following the recommendation from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States that Comey be dismissed from his position.  “While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau,” Trump said in the letter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Christian governor sentenced to jail for insulting Islam in Indonesia  
    Christian governor sentenced to jail for insulting Islam in Indonesia  
    A former Indonesia governor  was sentenced Tuesday to two years in jail for insulting the Quran during his re-election campaign last year. Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, the former governor of Jakarta, was facing up to a maximum five years in prison on blasphemy charges, even though prosecutors had recommended probation, according to CNN. >> Read more trending news Ahok, a controversial Chinese Christian, repeatedly denied the charges that he offended Islam. The charges stem from remarks he made quoting the Quran that there were no rules against Muslims voting for non-Muslims. Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority nation in the world. His trial was widely seen as a test of religious tolerance in the nation.  
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.