McDonald’s rolls out the ‘frork,’ a utensil made of fries

Move over, spork: McDonald’s has introduced its own specialized utensil -- the frork.

Product pitchman Anthony Sullivan makes his best case for the piece of flatware in a tie-in with the restaurant’s introduction of a new line of sandwiches.

“When savoring these recipes, there’s a hitch you just can’t ditch: the topping dropping,” Sullivan says. “This is a real problem. Wait, sorry, is this a real problem? Probably not, but good news: We solved it anyway.”

Rather than using fries to wipe the excess sauce bound to fall from the pico guacamole, maple bacon dijon and sweet barbecue bacon signature crafted recipe sandwiches, diners can insert them into the end to use as tines and get all the toppings.

“The flavor-focused, fundamentally superfluous frork,” Sullivan says. “The frork is ludicrously easy to use.”

The utensil will be available at participating restaurants May 5 with the purchase of one of the new sandwiches, according to USA Today.